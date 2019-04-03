MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Swedes baseball team picked up a pair of nonconference wins today at Manhattan Christian College. Bethany won game one 14-0 before taking the second game 10-2 in eight innings.

BTHY – 14, MCC – 0

The Swedes kicked off this one with a strong 12-run first inning. They however, then went scoreless until they were able to tack on one run in the top of the sixth before adding one in the seventh.

Evan Schwab, junior catcher, led the Bethany offense with four hits, two runs batted in, and a double. James Duvall, senior outfielder, Mike Lowery, senior infielder, and Joseph Kelleher, junior outfielder, all had multi-hit games. Four other Swedes notched hits in the contest.

Gage Harmon, sophomore pitcher, earned the win for the Swedes. Through seven complete innings, Harmon allowed zero runs on two hits with seven strikeouts.

BTHY – 10, MCC – 2 (8 Innings)

Both teams took a bit to get started with the Swedes leading things off with a Luis Duran, senior infielder, homerun over the left-center fence. However, the Thunder answered with a pair of runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning.

However, Bethany was able to plate one run in the top of the seventh to extend the game into extras. In the top of the eighth, the Swedes busted it open scoring eight runs to take the game 10-2.

Duran and Lowery each had three hits while Alex Martinez, junior infielder, and Justan Bailey, junior outfielder, had a pair of hits each. Six others put up hits in the game.

Tony Moreno, junior pitcher, started the game on the mound for the Swedes. Moreno allowed two earned runs on five hits with eight strikeouts in six complete innings of play. Gus Lopez, senior pitcher, then came in to get the win. Through two complete innings, Lopez allowed no runs on zero hits with five strikeouts.

Up Next . . .

The Swedes return to KCAC play with a double header on Saturday, April 6. First pitch for the first contest with Ottawa University is set for 12 p.m. in Lindsborg.