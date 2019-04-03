Wednesday

Apr 3, 2019 at 8:02 AM


Tuesday Twisters Wins Losses

Spare Parts 17 15

King Pins 15 17

Drinkers 12 20

Bowling Ice Ningas 16 16

What the Fockers 17 15

Ball Mechanics 21 11

And in 1st Place 13 19

Un-Bowl-ievable 16 16

Bowling Stones 15 17

Shockers 23 9

Gutter Fingers 7 25

CALIKANS 20 12

Ladies High Handicapped Game

1. Debbie Kruszynski 238

2. Jenniter Bauers 231

3. Liz Allen 226

Ladies Handicapped Series

1. Cindy Fay 648

2. Carolyn Moore 643

3. Liz Allan 620

Men's High Handicapped Game

1. Shannon Gumm 277

2. Jeff Shumaker 272

3. Justin Beagel 270

Men's High Handicapped Series

1. Tristan Beckett 717

2. KJ Moore Jr. 705

3. Jeff Coon 692