The McPherson College men's and women's teams split with Missouri Valley College on Sunday, out at the McPherson High School Tennis courts. The Bulldog women fell to the Vikings, who are ranked 25 in the latest NAIA top 25 poll 6-3, while on the men's side it was the Bulldogs who prevailed by the same score, 6-3.

The Bulldog women forfeited the No. 3 doubles line, but won the other two matches to lead the dual 2-1 after the doubles portion of the dual. Brittany Zipf and Erica Paradise won their match 8-6 at No. 1, and at No. 2, Besa Bwalya and Zoe Bouwmeester, followed suit and won their match 8-2.

In singles, the Bulldogs secured just one of the six points available, though they lost two matches in three sets. The only point they picked up in the singles portion came from Zipf at No. 1, where she won 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. Bwayla lost a tough match at No. 2, 5-7, 6-4, 4-6, and Paradise also lost a tough three setter, 3-6, 6-2, 4-6.

On the men's side, the Bulldogs swept the 21st ranked Vikings in doubles, and then splitting the six single matches. The No. 1 doubles team of Jacob Turley and Julien Bodinwon their match 8-6. At No. 2, Rick Sakamoto and Nicolas Wahl won relatively easy, 8-3. Juan Jimenez teamed up with Jakob Komel at No. 3, and they also won 8-6.

In singles, the Bulldogs picked up their three points at No. 2, 3, and 6. Jimenez was dropped in the Bulldog lineup to the No. 2 line where he won 6-2, 6-4. Bodin won his match at No. 3, 6-0, 7-5 and the final point came from Komel at No. 6, 6-7, 6-1, 10-2.

Both Bulldog teams are now 4-6 on the season and will be back in action on Monday afternoon as they resume KCAC play against the Tabor College Bluejays. The match is set for 1:30 p.m. in Hillsboro.