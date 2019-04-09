For the first time this season, the Dodge City Red Demons girls soccer team has won consecutive games.

The Red Demons have won two straight after beating the Great Bend Panthers 6-1 on Monday in Great Bend. They were led by a hat trick off the feet of freshman Matty Scheck and two goals by sophomore Alisia Solis. Senior Avery Donaldson also had a goal.

Monday's win followed a 3-1 win against Hays TMP last Thursday.

The win makes the Red Demons 3-6 overall and 1-2 in Western Athletic Conference competition, and saw the most goals the team has scored in a single game this season.





Thursday's game postponed

The Red Demons next game, in Garden City against the Garden City Buffaloes, was originally scheduled for Thursday, but has been postponed to Friday due to weather expected Thursday in western Kansas, according to an email received Thursday evening from Dodge City Athletic Director Jay Gifford.

The junior varsity game remains scheduled for 4 p.m., with the varsity scheduled for 5:15, according to the email.