OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla.—The Central Christian College of Kansas women's golf team tee off today in their search for a Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament victory down in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the Lincoln Park Golf Course.

The SAC Championships tee off 8 a.m. Friday with 18 holes followed by the final round 10 a.m. Saturday. Oklahoma City leads the conference with 15 conference titles and won six consecutive conference championships before Texas Wesleyan ended their streak last season.

Lincoln Park Golf Course will be set up as a par-72, 6,025-yard course for the tournament. The NAIA National Championships will also take place at Lincoln Park on May 14-17 for the first of a two-year run as the national tournament site.

The Tigers will be competing against 11th-ranked Texas Wesleyan, 17th-ranked OCU, Houston-Victoria, Panhandle State, Southwestern Christian, St. Thomas, University of the Southwest, Wayland Baptist plus Mid-America Christian has entered individuals in the tournament.