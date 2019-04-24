HUTCHINSON – In a much tighter than normal battle, the McPherson girls swim team still came out on top again on Tuesday as they scored a team championship at the six-team Hutchinson Swim Meet, leaving the Lady Bullpups still unbeaten for the season.

As a team, McPherson scored 392.5 points to outdistance second-place Andover who finished 19 points behind with 373.5. Great Bend scored 256 and took third, while host Hutchinson rounded out the top four with 159. Rose Hill and Sacred Heart were the other two teams participating.

Freshman Marissa Pearcy scored an individual gold by winning the 500 Freestyle, while the quartet of Karik Elliott, Ellie Brumbaugh, Macie Carlson and Katie Stucky won the 400 Freestyle Relay for the two first-place finishes by the Lady Bullpups on the day.

McPherson did land a second-place finish in seven other events and scored on four third-place landings.

“Today was a rougher meet for the girls,” Bullpups Head Coach Abby Bradstreet said. “We placed well and came out with another first-place finish, but our times were slower than I would like. We honestly just looked sluggish in the water today. However, the girls always go out and give it their best which is all I can ask for.”

Bradstreet concluded her coach reflections by saying, “They’ve accomplished so much this season and continue to impress me every meet we go to. They should all be extremely proud of themselves. We all still have several goals individually and as a team that we would like to accomplish, and we definitely plan on giving it our best shot to make those goals happen.”

The Lady Bullpup swimmers have a busy week ahead as they close out the regular season part of their 2019 schedule with a meet in Emporia on Thursday, and then a trip back to Hutchinson on Tuesday, April 30.

Team Scoring:

1. Lady Bullpups 392.5

2. Andover 373.5

3. Great Bend 256

4. Hutchinson 159

5. Rose Hill 66

6. Sacred Heart 2.

Lady Bullpup Individual Results:

200 Medley Relay – 2. Lady Bullpups A (Karik Elliott, Kaylie Ryan, Macie Carlson, Avery Vanderwege) 2:07.43; 3. Lady Bullpups B (Zoey Whorton, Hope Williams, Kierstan Trost, Marissa Pearcy) 2:10.35; 8. Lady Bullpups C (Audrey Bailey, Maiah Andrewson, Ashley Moore, Zoe Vontz) 2:32.93.

200 Freestyle – 2. Marissa Pearcy 2:22.12; 3. Helayna Mader 2:23.77; 8. Jensen Mierkiewicz 2:36.22.

200 Individual Medley – 4. Katie Stucky 2:46.12; 6. Zoe Vontz 3:00.80; 9. Hope Williams 3:06.31.

50 Freestyle – 3. Kaylie Ryan 28.11; 5. Macie Carlson 28.16; 8. Ellie Brumbaugh 28.75; 10. Avery Vanderwege 29.10; 13. Ashley Achilles 30.03; 14. Zoey Whorton 30.70; 17. Audrey Bailey 32.53

100 Butterfly – 2. Macie Carlson 1:10.31; 5. Ashley Achilles 1:22.27; 6. Ashley Moore 1:23.13.

100 Freestyle – 2. Kierstan Trost 58.62; 4. Karik Elliott 1:01.58; 7. Helayna Mader 1:04.13.

500 Freestyle – 1. Marissa Pearcy 6:19.32; 3. Katie Stucky 6:26.66; 5. Avery Vanderwege 6:56.37.

200 Freestyle Relay – 2. Lady Bullpups A ( Kaylie Ryan, Helayna Mader, Ellie Brumbaugh, Katie Stucky) 1:54.20; 4. Lady Bullpups B (Marissa Pearcy, Ashley Achilles, Hope Williams, Kierstan Trost) 1:55.76; 6. Lady Bullpups C (Jensen Mierkiewicz, Audrey Bailey, Zoe Vontz, Zoey Whorton) 2:05.23.

100 Backstroke – 2. Kierstan Trost 1:07.50; 4. Karik Elliott 1:11.73; 6. Zoey Whorton 1:15.28; 10. Audrey Bailey 1:26.30.

100 Breaststroke – 2. Kaylie Ryan 1:20.54; 5. Ellie Brumbaugh 1:23.05; 10. Jensen Mierkiewicz 1:30.50; 11. Hope Williams 1:31.89; 13. Zoe Vontz 1:36.46; 16. Maiah Andrewson 1:43.37.

400 Freestyle Relay – 1. Lady Bullpups A (Karik Elliott, Ellie Brumbaugh, Macie Carlson, Katie Stucky) 4:13.61; 4. Lady Bullpups B (Avery Vanderwege, Ashley Achilles, Jensen Mierkiewicz, Helayna Mader) 4:31.83.

