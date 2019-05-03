GREAT BEND—The McPherson College softball team advanced to the second round of the KCAC tournament with a win on Thursday over Kansas Wesleyan University, 3-1.

It was a pitchers dual through six innings with the Bulldogs scoring the only run in the bottom of the first. In the bottom of the sixth, the Bulldogs added two more on a home run by Maile Deutsch to take a 3-0 lead. The Coyotes tried to make things interesting in the top half of the seventh. They scored a run and were threatening with runners on first and second, but the rally stalled, and the Bulldogs were able to escape with the win.

Christie Betker was in the circle for the Bulldogs, picking up the win. She pitched a complete game, allowing one run on four hits with five strikeouts and zero walks. She got the run support she needed from the offense, and the defense behind her was solid, committing just one error.

The offense managed three runs on six hits, led by Deutsch, who went 2-for-3 with a single, a home run and two RBI. Joining Deutsch with multiple hits in the game was Jessica Jones, who also went 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Bulldog Head Coach Tony Segovia, summed up the performance by Mac women saying "Survive and advance. We played good defense and pitched it well. Maile came up big with a two-run home run late in the game to give us a little more breathing room. A nice win to start the tournament. We will continue to take it one game at a time."

With the win, the Bulldogs move to 32-14 on the year. They will take on Friends University, who defeated Bethany College 5-2 on day one, on Friday at 11 a.m. in the KCAC quarterfinals.