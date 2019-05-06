BOYS
100 METERS
Lambert, Smoky Valley;10.53
Sellers, Wichita West;10.65
Hawkins, Buhler;10.71
Johnson, Parsons;10.5
Vigil, Hutchinson;10.76
200 METERS
Lambert, Smoky Valley;21.6
Dudley, Wichita South;21.98
Tebb-Lolar, Blue Valley West;22.01p
Herman, Blue Valley Northwest;22.05p
Carolina, Olathe East;22.08p
400 METERS
Ramos, Leavenworth;48.98
Armstrong, Holcomb;49.25
Mosely, Wichita Heights;49.49
Starr, Free State;49.79
Wilson, Arkansas City;49.86
800 METERS
Robinson, Lansing;1:55.99
McDavitt, Andover;1:57.18
O'Brien, Halstead;1:57.18
Wilcox, Blue Valley;1:57.72
Splechter, Yates Center;1:58.56
1,600 METERS
Splechter, Yates Center;4:18.99
Hazen, Aquinas;4:21.38
Thomas, Scott City;4:21.73
Pearce, Kingman;4:21.88
Ecord, Maize;4:22.63
Robinson, Leavenworth;4:22.63
3,200 METERS
Hazen, Aquinas;9:22.60
Molina, SM North;9:23.40
Marshall, Aquinas;9:23.44
Higgerson, Aquinas;9:24.91
Cochran, Gardner-Edgerton;9:26.25
110-METER HURDLES
Crough, Hutchinson;14.27
Montgomery, Wichita West;14.28
Ochoa, Newton;14.50
Mull, Winfield;14.64
Roudybush, Wamego;14.70
300-METER HURDLES
Lambert, Smoky Valley;38.45
Crough, Hutchinson;38.94
Marvin, Carroll;39.22
Lansdowne, Manhattan;39.32
Petz, Cheney;39.47
400-METER RELAY
Gardner-Edgerton;42.66p
Olathe East;42.77
Hutchinson;42.85
Blue Valley West;42.86
Wichita West;43.03
1,600-METER RELAY
Gardner-Edgerton;3:24.16
Olathe Northwest;3:25.35
Olathe West;3:26.00
Andover;3:26.06
Wichita Heights;3:26.27
3,200-METER RELAY
Olathe Northwest;7:58.84
DeSoto;7:59.56
Olathe East;8:03.66
Scott City;8:04.14
Andover;8:07.61
HIGH JUMP
Wilson, Sterling;6-11
Hentzen, Labette County;6-101/2
Palen, Beloit-St. John's;6-101/4
Williams, Gardner-Edgerton;6-9
Grill, Maize;6-8
Jones, Nickerson;6-8
LONG JUMP
Puyear, Stanton County;23-71/2
Macklin, SM South;23-63/4
Benson, Lansing;23-21/4
Harvey, Campus;23-2
Anderson, Olathe West;23-13/4
TRIPLE JUMP
Taylor, SM Northwest;47-1
McKelvey, Gardner-Edgerton;46-7
Reed, Santa Fe Trail;46-1
Porter, Bonner Springs;45-9
Puyear, Stanton County;45-1/2
POLE VAULT
Faurot, Scott City;16-3
Hull, Carroll;15-6
Simon, Carroll;15-6
Meyer, Andale;14-9
McPhail, Andale;14-7
SHOT PUT
Shaw, Hillsboro;64-1
Sample, Tonganoxie;58-111/2
Beebe, Piper;58-21/4
Fairchild, Andale;56-6
Peterson, Newton;55-23/4
DISCUS
Everett, Winfield;185-4
Shaw, Hillsboro;176-7
Poitier, Miege;172-9
Steinlage, Centralia;172-7
Poitier, Miege;172-4
JAVELIN
Hankins, Manhattan;210-10
Patterson, Cheney;205-1
Richmond, Paola;198-10
Jones, Nickerson;193-0
Bach, Northern Valley;191-10
GIRLS
100 METERS
Anderson, Newton;11.89
Blake, Leavenworth;12.06
Carlson, Council Grove;12.11
Ray, Shawnee Mission East;12.11
Wait, Gardner-Edgerton;12.14p
200 METERS
Ramos, Leavenworth;24.85
Ray, Shawnee Mission East;24.90
Blake, Leavenworth;25.11
Prim, SM West;25.40
Anderson, Newton;25.54
400 METERS
Blake, Leavenworth;57.16
Price, Riverton;57.82
Nordhus, Carroll;57.98
Ramos, Leavenworth;58.02
Robinson, St. James Academy;58.53
800 METERS
Moore, St. James Academy;2:16.09
Robinson, St. James Academy;2:16.31
Shufelberger, Washburn Rural;2:17.97
Kemp, Mill Valley;2:19.23
Henry, Blue Valley Northwest;2:19.33
1,600 METERS
Mayfield, Manhattan;4:58.93
Murrow, St. James Academy;5:02.97
Shufelberger, Washburn Rural;5:04.78
Kemp, Mill Valley;5:07.07
Kasunic, Shawnee Mission North;5:09.80
3,200 METERS
Mayfield, Manhattan;10:36.00
Murrow, St. James Academy;10:46.85
Shufelberger, Washburn Rural;10:56.54
Chu, Blue Valley West;11:01.61
Kasunic, SM North;11:02.18
100-METER HURDLES
Ruddle, McPherson;14.44
Remsberg, Newton;14.51
Newman, Junction City;14.64
McKie, Olathe North;14.95
Nordhus, Carroll;14.99
Peters, Smoky Valley;14.99
300-METER HURDLES
Nordhus, Carroll;43.75
Remsberg, Newton;44.62
Gleason, Kinsley;44.71
Needham, Cheney;44.87
Butterfield, Shawnee Heights;45.45
400-METER RELAY
Gardner-Edgerton;49.17p
Leavenworth;49.21
Lawrence;49.35p
Blue Valley;49.52
Piper;49.60
1,600-METER RELAY
Leavenworth;4:02.44
St. James Academy;4:03.39
Lawrence;4:05.37
Andover Central;4:06.77p
Shawnee Mission West;4:07.51
3,200-METER RELAY
Mill Valley;9:32.36
St. James Academy;9:48.58
Blue Valley Southwest;9:49.62
Olathe North;9:55.11
Manhattan;9:58.83
HIGH JUMP
Righter, Olathe Northwest;5-10
Hart, Rolla;5-7
Robinson, Pittsburg;5-61/4
Amsink, Circle;5-6
Stauffer, Thunder Ridge;5-6
LONG JUMP
Righter, Olathe Northwest;19-5
McWashington, Olathe Northwest;18-111/2
Turner, Pittsburg;18-5
Butterfield, Shawnee Heights;18-4
Childress, Free State;18-31/2
TRIPLE JUMP
Childress, Free State;40-9
McWashington, Olathe Northwest;39-21/2
Turner, Pittsburg;38-7
Okoro, Dodge City;38-51/4
Hammonds, Leavenworth;38-1/2
POLE VAULT
Peters, Smoky Valley;12-6
Eck, Andale;12-0
Hickerson, Lawrence;12-0
Wait, Gardner-Edgerton;12-0
Cates, Andale;11-8
SHOT PUT
Rhodes, Augusta;45-2
Wait, Gardner-Edgerton;43-43/4
Dalinghaus, Nemaha Central;43-41/2
Hackerott, Goddard;43-3/4
Burton, Riley County;42-31/2
DISCUS
Burton, Riley County;145-10
Thompson, Sedgwick;137-8
Fairchild, Andale;135-7
Anderson, Andale;134-1
Rhodes, Augusta;133-10
JAVELIN
Lueger, Centralia;157-2
Fairchild, Andale;154-9
Dalinghaus, Nemaha Central;146-2
Kurtz, Baldwin;141-4
Farrington, Blue Valley North;140-7
Note: Please send updated times/marks or meet results to Rick Peterson by email at rpeterson@cjonline.com or by fax at (785)-295-1230. Peterson can be reached on Twitter @peterson_rick. When submitting times please note whether the times were hand-timed or fully automatic. Fully automatic times in the individual sprints (200 meters and shorter) are considered to be .024 faster than hand times. y-Event was run in yards and has been converted to meters. p-Time was run in preliminaries.