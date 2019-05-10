DODGE CITY — The Hays High girls and boys track and field teams combined for six event wins in the Western Athletic Conference meet on Thursday at Dodge City’s Memorial Stadium.

Sophomore Trey Adams highlighted the day for the Indians with a pair of championships. He won the shot put with a toss of 47-5.50 and claimed the discus with a throw of 144-2.

Hays High senior Logan Harris won the girls shot put with a toss of 35-0.50.

The Indians swept the pole vault, with senior Peyton Thorell winning the boys event by clearing 12 feet and senior Brooke Pflaum taking the girls’ vault at 9 feet.

In the girls 3,200-meter run, Hays High freshman Landri Dotts won the race with a 12:49.15.

The Hays High boys placed third in the team standings while the girls were fourth.

Up next for the Indians is the Class 5A regional next Friday at Wichita Northwest.