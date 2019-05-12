KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas Speedway was already one of Brad Keselowski's favorite tracks heading into Saturday night's Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Digital Ally 400.

The race only solidified that opinion, with the driver of the No. 2 Wurth Ford for Team Penske using a big re-start late in the race to pick up his second Kansas win and his 10th top-10 finish in 19 Cup starts at the track.

Three drivers led more laps than Keselowski, but he led the biggest 12 after taking the lead from Alex Bowman.

"This was a grit day and that's what I've been known for my entire career is just never give up,'' said the 35-year-old Keselowski, who won for the third time this season and the 30th time in his career. "We were behind big-time with just 40 or 50 (laps) to go.

"The yellow came out, we were on pit road and trapped a lap down. We dug out of that hole and then the restarts, a couple of opportunities, the holes were there. I took it and it stuck.''

His biggest move was to get past Bowman late in the race. The driver of the No. 88 for Hendrick Motorsports is still looking for his first Cup win, but finished second for the third straight week.

"I was able to make just the right move at the right time to clear him,'' Keselowski said. "That restart we just got a great launch, and Alex Bowman, I tell you, he's going to win a race. He did a great job today.''

Bowman said he could have made better decisions late in the race.

"Yeah, not very proud of myself on lane choice there at the end,'' Bowman said. "Just made some bad decisions and really shouldn't have ever given the 2 car a chance at it.

"But I'm really proud of everybody at Hendrick Motorsports. Our race cars are so much better than what we started the year with.''

Erik Jones finished third, followed by Chase Elliott and Emporia native Clint Bowyer, who equaled his best Kansas finish since 2013 with his fifth-place finish.

Bowyer got a strong run on the final two laps and was not happy with Jones, who blocked Bowyer's path and shuffled him back to fifth. Bowyer had words with Jones after the race.

"We should have finished second; there's no question,'' Bowyer said. "I had a huge run on both those guys (Bowman and Jones) and I guess (Jones) was willing to wreck himself to hold the position.

"It's frustrating. It's always disappointing when you come here and don't get a win, but top-five was a solid night for us. We did a good job of fighting for that finish because it probably wasn't exactly where we deserved to run the way we ran all night.''

Jones didn't feel like he did anything wrong on the late dust-up with Bowyer, who led 12 laps.

"I think it was just racing,'' Jones said. "We're racing hard and this package really kind of leads into a lot of blocking and a lot of protecting your position and we're taking the white flag. I'm not going to give up a lane to give up two, three, four spots if he would have got the inside.''

Kevin Harvick started on the pole and led a race-high 104 laps, but went to the pits when he thought he had a loose wheel. Nothing was found, but Harvick went a lap down and never fully recovered, finishing 13th.

Jimmie Johnson finished sixth behind Bowyer, followed by Kurt Busch, Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick and Chris Buescher.