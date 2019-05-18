Hayden's track and field team will be well-represented in the State Outdoor this weekend at Wichita, with the Wildcats qualifying in six boys events and four girls events in Friday's Class 4A regional meet at Abilene.

Leading the way for the Wildcats was junior Kyra Bauer, who won regional titles in the long jump (17 feet, 4 inches) and the 400 meters (60.92) and will compete in four events at state. Bauer also qualified for state with a fourth-place finish in the 100 (12.82) and helped Hayden qualify for state with a fourth-place finish in the 1,600-meter relay (4:43.47).

Hayden also got individual victories from senior Evan Prohaska in the javelin (174-9) and sophomore Jack Konrade in the long jump (22-1/2), while freshman Tanner Newkirk posted second-place finishes in the 1,600 (4:37.22) and the 3,200 (10:11.06).

Prohaska also qualified for state with a fourth-place finish in the shot put (52-2) while sophomore Will DeVader was fourth in the javelin (150-4) and freshman Javion Lee was fourth in the long jump (20-81/2). The Wildcats qualified in the 400 relay with a third-place finish (43.32).

Hayden will begin competition in the State Meet Friday afternoon.

BOYS

100 — 1. Hawkins, Buh, 10.66; 2. Marshall, P, 10.83; 3. Holmes, P, 11.01; 4. Scherbring, Ab, 11.05.

200 — 1. Hawkins, Buh, 22.70; 2. Marshall, P, 22.82; 3. Martin, Atch, 23.37; 4. Scherbring, Ab, 23.39.

400 — 1. Holmes, P, 50.50; 2. Blocker, sr., Ch, 51.04; 3. Cade, Wam, 51.08; 4. Watson, jr., Wam, 51.38.

800 — 1. Modrow, sr., Ch, 2:001.62; 2. Price, Wam, 2:02.17; 3. Moon, P, 2:02.94; 4. Shea, Wam, 2:04.97.

1,600 — 1. Modrow, Ch, 4:34.53; 2. Newkirk, Hay, 4:37.22; 3. Keller, Buh, 4:38.94; 4. Roellchen, P, 4:39.40.

3,200 — 1. Modrow, Ch, 10:03.36; 2. Newkirk, Hay, 10:11.06; 3. Roellchen, P, 10:24.59; 4. Morgan, Ton, 10:27.44.

110 hurdles — 1. Roudybush, Wam, 14.46; 2. Cade, Wam, 14.49; 3. White, P, 15.57; 4. Bond, Ton, 15.71.

300 hurdles — 1. Roudybush, Wam, 39.72; 2. White, P, 39.83; 3. Jones, Nick, 40.96; 4. Tovar, Ab, 42.58.

400 relay — 1. Buhler, 42.59; 2. Piper, 42.65; 3. Hayden, 43.32; 4. Wamego, 43.38.

1,600 relay — 1. Chapman, 3:25.44; 2. Wamego, 3:26.71; 3. Abilene, 3:30.41; 4. Piper, 3:30.44.

3,200 relay — 1. Chapman, 8:24.55; 2. Tonganoxie, 8:29.05; 3. Abilene, 8:31.84; 4. Wamego, 8:32.21.

Shot put — 1. Sample, Ton, 61-101/2; 2. Beebe, P, 58-41/2; 3. White, P, 52-43/4; 4. Prohaska, Hay, 52-2.

Discus — 1. White, P, 161-11; 2. Cole Sample, Ton, 145-06; 3. Harvey, Ch, 135-6; 4. Stroud, Ch, 131-11.

Javelin — 1. Prohaska, Hay, 174-9; 2. Jones, Nick, 165-8; 3. Blanka, jr., Wam, 163-11; 4. DeVader, Hay, 150-4.

High jump — 1. Jones, Nick, 6-6; 2. Swann, Wam, 6-4; 3. Miller, Nick, 6-4; 4. Fisher, Buh, 6-2.

Pole vault — 1. Tiller, Ch, 12-6; 2. Goertzen, Buh, 12-0; 3. Martin, Ton, 12-0; 4. Surrite, Ab, 11-0.

Long jump — 1. Konrade, Hay, 22-1/2; 2. White, P, 21-4; 3. Vercher, Ch, 21-1; 4. Lee, Hay, 20-81/2.

Triple jump — 1. Jones, Nick, 42-91/2; 2. Johnson, Wam, 41-51/2; 3. White, P, 41-31/2; 4. Herrig-Brittian, Atch, 41-1/2.

GIRLS

100 — 1. Carter, P, 12.50; 2. Vazquez, P, 12.54; 3. Simmons, P, 12.73; 4. Bauer, Hay, 12.82.

200 — 1. Vazquez, P, 26.52; 2. Brown, P, 26.88; 3. Underwood, Wam, 27.16; 4. Searcy, Ton, 27.29.

400 — 1. Bauer, Hay, 60.92; 2. Searcy, 61.89; 3. Brown, P, 62.25; 4. Pettay, Wam, 62.74.

800 — 1. Burton, Ab, 2:20.65; 2. Bentley, Buh, 2:21.60; 3. Rees, Buh, 2:27.62; 4. Barnes, Ab, 2:28.76.

1,600 — 1. Briggs, Ch, 5:06.90; 2. Burton, Ab, 5:11.65; 3. Bentley, so., Buh, 5:17.02; 4.Collins, Atch, 5:36.49.

3,200 — 1. Briggs, Ch, 11:36.93; 2. Collins, Atch, 12:26.34; 3. Fulmer, Wam, 12:51.15; 4. Blanka, Wam, 12:51.78.

100 hurdles — 1. Underwood, Wam, 15.77; 2. Rekward, Wam, 16.29; 3. Touchton, Ton, 16.31; 4. Allan, Buh, 16.96.

300 hurdles — 1. Holmes, Ab, 46.80; 2. Underwood, Wam, 48.38; 3. Webb, P, 50.29; 4. Anderson, Ch, 52.01.

400 relay — 1. Piper, 48.74; 2. Wamego, 50.86; 3. Buhler, 51.45; 4. Chapman, 52.88.

1,600 relay — 1. Abilene, 4:11.87; 2. Buhler, 4:24.39; 3. Tonganoxie, 4:25.44; 4. Hayden, 4:43.47.

3,200 relay — 1. Buhler, 11:36.14; 2. Abilene, 11:40.25; 3. Wamego, 12:23.46.

Shot put — 1. Coup, Ab, 34-3/4; 2. Berner, P, 31-101/2; 3. Bliss, Ch, 31-71/2; 4. McCoy, Ton, 31-63/4.

Discus — 1. McCoy, Ton, 104-2; 2. Bliss, Ch, 101-6; 3. Montandon, Buh, 93-9; 4. Padfield, Ton, 92-9.

Javelin — 1. Suther, Ch, 129-0; 2. Berner, P, 116-9; 3. Vetter, Wam, 104-7; 4. Schwein, Buh, 102-8.

High jump — 1. Carter, P, 5-2; 2. Suther, Ch, 5-0; 3. Pettay, Wam, and Khanthaboury, Ton, 4-10.

Pole vault — 1. Cooper, Ab, 9-6; 2. McGivney, Ab, 9-0; 3. Whisler, Buh, 9-0; 4. Olberding, Ab, 8-6.

Long jump — 1. Bauer, Hay, 17-4; 2. Simmons, P, 16-81/2; 3. Kirkpatrick, Ch, 16-21/2; 4. Beachler, Ch, 16-21/2.

Triple jump — 1. Kirkpatrick, Ch, 36-11; 2. Engelland, Buh, 34-51/2; 3. Zachgo, Wam, 33-71/2; 4. Pettay, Wam, 33-41/2.