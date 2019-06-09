The last couple of NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series seasons seem to have been one highlight after another for reigning Top Fuel champ and current runaway points leader Steve Torrence.

Torrence, who has won 16 times over the 2018 and '19 seasons, added another highlight Sunday, one that ranks right up there on his growing list of accomplishments.

Not only did the 36-year-old driver of the Capco Contractors/Torrence Racing dragster stretch his winning streak to five straight races in the Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals at Heartland Motorsports Park, but for the first time in his career Torrence got the chance to square off against his father, Billy, in the final round.

Steve and Billy qualified one-two and teamed up for a dandy in the finals, with Steve running an elapsed time of 3.750 seconds at 326.16 miles per hour while Billy, who competes on a part-time basis, was just a tick off at 3.768, 326.00 mph.

"This is something that probably will stand out forever," said Steve Torrence, who posted his 32nd career victory. "I started racing with him and I watched him race is what made me want to race.

"(It was great) to be able to compete at this level in Top Fuel, to go No. 1 and No. 2 qualifier on almost every session and carry that momentum through race day and climb through the ladder and just see how well he drove. It's expected that I do well, but that guy gets in a car every now and then and comes out and kicks butt."

Steve said he'll never forget the feeling of Sunday's matchup.

"I think that this final will probably be one of the most memorable that aside from my first final ever and my first race win, this is right up there at the top if not above it," Torrence said.

Steve said the fact that the race was so close made it even sweeter.

"We're both competitive," Steve said. "I wanted to win, he wanted to win, and he was there for me. My guys saved me. I had a better race car and we went a little quicker. He left on me (off the starting line) and he was trying to get that win.

"We don't have any team orders. That guy was trying to end the streak quicker than anybody. It was fun. We go up there and go head to head and really raced."

Steve Torrence knocked off No. 14 qualifier Terry Totten in the first round before receiving a second-round bye. He then beat three-time world champ Antron Brown in the semifinals to set up the final-round matchup.

Billy Torrence opened with a win over No. 13 qualifier Terry Totten and then beat No. 7 Richie Crampton and No. 3 Austin Prock.

Sunday's victory was Steve Torrence's first Top Fuel win at Heartland Motorsports Park and gave him a huge 321-point margin over Doug Kalitta in the Top Fuel point standings.