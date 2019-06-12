What a turnout. The Central Christian College of Kansas Soccer Programs, with the collaboration by the McPherson Recreation Commission, completed its 24th annual Victory Soccer Camp at CCCK.

A total of 98 players were in attendance of this four-day camp. All came to improve on their soccer game while having fun doing it.

"I was very happy with the overall turnout of the camp," Aaron Hoxie, Tigers men's soccer head coach and President of McPherson City Football Club, said. "We had great support from the high school, as usual, and the elementary kids from the local clubs were fantastic. The players worked really hard to make themselves better this week. All of them had smiles on their faces."

Kids from McPherson, Lindsborg, Salina, Hesston, Inman and Hutchinson all were in attendance. According to Hoxie, the camp has increased each year, and the coaching staff was able to maintain a 10-1 camper to coach ratio.

"This is ideal for us in order to give players a unique improvement plan for their soccer future," Hoxie said. "I was very pleased with my coaching staff as they were all engaged and built relationships with the players."

Hoxie plans on having the Victory Soccer Camp at Central Christian College for its 25th year in the first week of June 2020.

Bullpups goes 2-1 in home tournament

The McPherson boys soccer team hosted a home tournament on Saturday at both the high school practice field and McPherson Stadium.

Teams such as Manhattan, Salina South, Newton, Kapaun, Great Bend, Emporia and Derby were all in attendance.

The Bullpups finished 2-1 in the tournament, beating both Newton and Salina South, but lost to Manhattan in their first game.

"My goal was always to bring in some of the best teams in the area that we don't always get a chance to play in the regular season, so the level of play is pretty high for a scrimmage," Bullpups head coach Chris Adrian said. "It's a great experience for the team, and a good opportunity to knock some rust off the cleats, as well as get new players involved with the program.

A total of 34 McPherson kickers competed at the tournament, which also included the incoming freshmen. All of them also attended the Victory Soccer camp. Adrian expects a good amount of returning starters from the boys' side. Some of the top returning players include Tyler Hoxie, Jael Jaime, Samuel Jaime, Drew Schrader and Trenton Stecklein.

"It was a great way to kick off the summer, and I'm really looking forward to both the fall and spring season as it looks like we should have two fantastic teams again," Adrian said.

