LIBERAL — The Hays Larks bounced back from their first Kansas Collegiate League Baseball loss with a 7-1 win over the Liberal Bee Jays on Tuesday.

A night after the Bee Jays snapped the Larks' 12-game winning streak, Hays used a 13-hit attack and a strong start from Wyatt Divis to get back on track.

The game was called after eight innings due to weather.

The Larks improved to 14-2 overall and 5-1 in the KCLB Jayhawk West.

Divs gave up a run on five hits in eight innings to earn the win. He struck out six and walked two.

Leadoff hitter Drake Angeron went 4-for-4 with a double and two runs driven in. Alex Strachen and Jarrod Belbin each had two hits.

The Larks were set to play game three of the series on Wednesday.