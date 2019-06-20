As Mya Kretzer moved on from McPherson High School, she received another prestigious honor. The Greater Wichita Sports Commission announced on Thursday morning that Kretzer will be one of the finalists for the Lynette Woodard High School Female Athlete of the year.

She's invited to attend its 22nd annual banquet, which is on Thursday, June 27 at the Hyatt Regency Wichita.

Kretzer is a three-time state champion for the girls wrestling team. She is pound-for-pound one of the top elite female wrestlers in the country. Kretzer, along with her father and Head Coach for Bullpup wrestlers, Doug, fought to make the girls wrestling program an official sport in the eyes of the Kansas State High School Activities Association. She will be attending Baker University this coming fall.

Contact Peter Holland Jr. by email at pholland@mcphersonsentinel.com or follow him on Twitter @Petes_Picks_orour sports page