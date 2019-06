The Hays Larks used a nine-run seventh inning to explode past Valley Center for a 17-7 victory on Saturday night at Larks Park.

The Larks trailed 7-4 before using the big inning to take control.

The seventh frame included a grand slam by Justin Lee and a three-run home run by Jimmy DeLeon.

Justin Lee and Matt Cavanagh each had three hits for the Larks.

The Larks tacked on four more runs in the eighth to force the run rule.

Tommy Garcia earned the win in relief. The Larks moved to 15-4 overall.