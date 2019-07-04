A product of upstate New York, Bonnie Schmidt says she long aspired to own a Big Apple-style hot dog stand.

Topekans have become the beneficiaries of that dream becoming a reality.

Schmidt, 62, has run a mobile hot dog cart throughout the capital city since 2013, most notably at her hot spot across from the Shawnee County Courthouse, where she operates from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. most Thursdays. Born and raised in Johnson City, N.Y., Schmidt’s all-beef hot dogs, Polish and Italian sausages — and her thick New York accent — have become comforting staples for folks visiting the downtown area.

An active nurse for 40 years, Schmidt moved to Topeka in 2003 and worked at correctional facilities throughout the state for a decade until burnout caused her to act on her long-held food service industry ambitions. Her memories of visiting New York City as a youth — “There were hot dog vendors on every street corner,” she recalled recently — provided ample inspiration, but in Topeka, Schmidt knew she’d have the market all to herself.

Her first customers verified as much.

“I received such a great reception once I started going downtown (on) Kansas Avenue. It was great,” Schmidt said. “It was just so great because they were like, ‘This is something different.’ They didn’t have it. They said a long, long time ago there had been a hot dog vendor, but then just one day they didn’t show up. They never showed up again.”

Still, Schmidt had her share of nerves at the outset.

“Oh, God yeah. I was petrified,” she said. “But I had friends that owned a second-hand shop, so they let me set up in front of there so I could kind of get my feet wet so to speak and go from there and see what kind of reaction I got.”

Schmidt jumped in feet-first, but opening a mobile food business is more complicated than simply throwing money into the venture.

Schmidt said she had to figure out what was expected of her from a health inspection standpoint, but coming from the nursing field, her inherent instincts to stress cleanliness made that a relatively easy obstacle. After obtaining a food vendor’s license, Schmidt had to figure out what exactly her business would look like — what products would be offered, what brands would be utilized, what price points would be set and a litany of other critical decisions.

“And then it was what kind of quantity do I bring? How many people are going to come, and how do I put myself out there?” Schmidt recalled thinking. “Do I have a flag?”

Schmidt ironed out the details, and in the years since, she’s hit her stride.

For those looking for a quick and convenient lunch in downtown Topeka, Schmidt offers a $5 meal that includes a quarter-pound hot dog, chips and a drink, with optional chili, grilled onions and other tasty toppings available on demand — “Have it your way,” she said with a laugh.

Even more than the strides her business has made, Schmidt values the friendships, connections and references she’s made by putting herself smack-dab in the middle of the city.

“I just get the personal satisfaction that I’m providing a service and they’re enjoying it,” Schmidt said. “It’s just something different for downtown Topeka."

Another gratifying aspect of the job, Schmidt said, has been the opportunity to donate meals to members of Topeka’s homeless population. It’s a chance to “pay it forward," she said.

“It’s the right thing to do,” Schmidt said, “and it’s how I was raised.”

Those parents who raised Schmidt are now living in Florida, and in a couple of years when Schmidt's sister retires from her position at the DMV in upstate New York, they both plan to relocate to the Sunshine State to spend more time with their folks.

So yes, when it comes to Schmidt’s business, it would be wise to get it while it's hot.

“I’m getting too old to tolerate the cold,” Schmidt said with a laugh. “I don’t want to shovel snow or chip away ice. I want to go to the pool.”