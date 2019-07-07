LOCAL AND STATE

Sporting KC tops Chicago Fire

Yohan Croizet scored in the 14th minute and Sporting Kansas City held on to beat the Chicago Fire 1-0 late Saturday night.

Felipe Gutiérrez launched the counterattack from behind the center circle, splitting a pair of defenders with the through ball and giving Croizet the opening to run behind and slot it past the onrushing goalkeeper.

Tim Melia made two saves for his third clean sheet of the season. The backline of Graham Zusi, Botond Baráth, Matt Besler and Seth Sinovic, which played together for the fourth time this season, has been a part of all three of Melia's shutouts.

Sporting KC (5-7-7) ended a two-game losing streak.

The Fire dropped to 5-8-7.

Former Jayhawk Jackson traded

The Phoenix Suns have traded ex-Jayhawk Josh Jackson and De'Anthony Melton to the Memphis Grizzlies for guards Jevon Carter and Kyle Korver.

Phoenix also parted with a 2020 second-round pick and a conditional 2021 second-round selection in Sunday's deal.

The move marks an abrupt end to Jackson's tenure in the desert.

The No. 4 overall pick of 2017 NBA draft, Jackson was expected to lead the Suns back to the playoffs. He never quite lived up to the hype, averaging 12.3 points in two seasons. He also was detained this summer when police say he refused to leave a music festival VIP area he had entered without a pass.

Haley wins, Bowyer wrecks at Dayton

Teeth chattering, hands shaking, stomach churning, Justin Haley anxiously waited for NASCAR to pull the plug on a rain-wrecked weekend at Daytona International Speedway.

A 500-1 longshot making just his third career Cup start, Haley won the rain-postponed, rain-shortened race at Daytona on Sunday. He inherited the lead after a 17-car accident decimated the field and a lightning strike forced NASCAR to stop the race.

Haley waited out the delay in a conference room inside the historic speedway, admittedly too nervous to do more than pray for the skies to open and the race to be called once and for all.

The wait of 2 hours, 12 minutes was well worth it for the 20-year-old Indiana native driving for first-year team Spire Motorsports. They celebrated in a makeshift indoor victory lane and were warmly greeted by manufacturer Chevrolet, which has now won two straight races after a miserable start to the season.

Emporia native Clint Bowyer pulled out of line and tried to pass Austin Dillon for the lead, but Dillon would not relinquish the spot. His Chevrolet wiggled, Bowyer hit him from behind in his Ford, and because they were at the front of the field, it caused a huge wreck.

"I guess he didn't want me to pass him," Bowyer said. "I got under him and he blocked and he just finally wrecked us all."

Bowyer ended up finishing 34th, just behind Dillon in 33rd.

Wolff sinks eagle putt for 3M victory

Matthew Wolff made a 26-foot putt from the fringe for an eagle on the final hole to win the 3M Open at 21 under par on Sunday, beating Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau by one stroke in a tense finish to the first-time PGA Tour event.

The 20-year-old Wolff struck his second shot on the 573-yard, par-5 hole from the fairway to the far left of the green where it landed just a few feet away from a bunker. He sank the dramatic putt in front of a packed 18th gallery at the TPC Twin Cities, before waiting to watch Morikawa just miss his eagle attempt from 22 feet.

When the ball rolled on the left edge and about 3 feet too long, Morikawa winced as Wolff hugged his caddie in celebration of the $1.152 million prize and his tour card just six weeks after winning the NCAA individual title with Oklahoma State.

DeChambeau, playing directly in front of the Morikawa-Wolff pair, had just finished his up-and-down afternoon with an eagle to take the short-lived lead at 20 under. The lively crowd, which went five rows deep behind the ropes near the final green, roared when DeChambeau crushed his second shot 204 yards from the intermediate rough onto the green within 6 feet of the pin. The world's eighth-ranked player sank that putt for one of the seven eagles on 18 during the final round in yet more humid, wind-free conditions.

Kansas State grad Robert Streb finished in a tie for 34th at 12 under after shooting a 4-under 67.