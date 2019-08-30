The Central Christian College men's soccer team started its 2019 season with a 3-1 loss after falling to Central Baptist College at home on Thursday night.

The Tigers outshot the Mustangs 12-5, but couldn't execute enough goals. What also got CCC into trouble is the seven yellow cards. Five alone were in the first half.

"That was a tough result. We created a ton of chances and thought we did enough to win the game. But that's soccer," Tigers Head Coach Aaron Hoxie said. "You would have put money in our best players finishing in those spots tonight."

The Tigers were in a defensive battle with the Mustangs but trailed 1-0 late in the first half. The match picked it up in the second half as it tied at one each after a goal by Carlos Arias in the 73-minute mark. The Mustangs answered back with their second goal of the night to regain the lead, and then later scored their third goal to close out the game.

"I was really proud of the attitudes and our desire to compete," Hoxie said. "In the past, we would have not carried ourself with character. But that's gone and we've moved forward. This is a fun team to coach. Hopefully, we will get some eligibility news tomorrow and our knocks can heal up. We've got a tough opponent Saturday on the road."

The Tigers will be on the road to take on Randall University at 11 a.m.

Contact Peter Holland Jr. by email at pholland@mcphersonsentinel.comor follow him on Twitter @Petes_Picks_oroursports