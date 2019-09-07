Shomari Parnell had three touchdowns through the air and another on the ground to help Andover Central to a victory.

ANDOVER—The Andover Central Jaguars led from start to finish on Friday night, really putting it to the Augusta Orioles 35-7.

It was the Shomari Parnell show on the offensive side of things. The senior threw for three touchdowns and ran for another en route to the win.

The game appeared to be heading in an entirely different direction when you looked at the first drive. Augusta drove down the field. It tooks 12 plays in six minutes but Augusta settled for a missed field goal.

The Andover Central defense would stand stand tall for the rest of the game.

Despite the turnover, leading to a score in the second quarter, the Augusta offense was largely kept in check throughout the game. Having a handful of first downs and never making a real push offensively to get back in the game in the second half.

"I thought we did some things really well tonight," Andover Central head coach Derek Tuttle said. "The turnovers were concerning but we'll get it right."

The Jaguars had four turnovers, two on the ground and two on interceptions by Augusta's Ely Wilcox.

The Jags got on the board first when Parnell found Matthew Macy open for the 44-yard touchdown pass for the first play of the second quarter. Andover Central would hit it big again to start the fourth quarter.

"We were just taking what they were giving us," Tuttle said.

Parnell would keep the ball, going right into the end zone, going up 14-0 with 8:39 to go in the second quarter. It seemed as if Andover Central was ready to roll. However, Parnell became his worst enemy with an interception midway through the second quarter.

That led to a Ryan Andrews 3-yard touchdown run with 3:45 to go in the half as the Orioles pulled within 14-7.

It would remain 14-7 heading into the fourth quarter and that’s when Parnell took over. He found Xavier Bell for a 49-yard touchdown pass to start the fourth. He hit him again for a 32-yarder midway through the period.

"We knew we could beat them over the top," Parnell said.

All of the damage inflicted by just hitting Augusta in the mouth paid off. The Orioles became tired and the Jaguars pounced. Their 21 points in the fourth quarter made a game that appeared to be a lot closer than it actually was.

Andover Central now has beaten Augusta three times in the last two season.

Augusta hosts Circle next week. Andover Central has the pleasure of going to Goddard Eisenhower for a fun AVCTL showdown between two solid teams.

------

Augusta..............0 7 0 0 -- 7

Andover Central...0 14 0 21 -- 35

ACHS - Shomari Parnell 44-yd TD pass to Macy (kick good)

ACHS - Parnell 13-yd TD run (kick good)

AUG - 3-yd TD Run by Andrews (kick good)

ACHS - Parnell 49-yd TD pass to Xavier Bell (kick good)

ACHS - Parnell 32-yd TD pass to Bell (kick good)

ACHS - Chase White to Brock Stupka (kick good)