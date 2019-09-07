CIRCLE—The Circle Thunderbirds would've liked to start the season out a little better but for now, they'll just have to deal with the 24-0 shut out at the hands of Chanute.

Circle falls to 0-1 on the season.

Chanute's Briley Peavy took the opening kickoff back 80 yards for a touchdown. Immediately, Chanute went up 7-0.

Circle would fumble on the ensuing possession, setting up the Blue Comets in excellent field positions. The Thunderbirds held them to a 24-yard field goal with 9:54 to go in the first quarter.

The damage wasn't over yet. Ty Bowman found Peavy for a 77-yard touchdown bomb with 3:46 to go in the first quarter.

Bowman would keep it for a 12-yard scamper with 51 seconds left to go in the half, putting Chanute up 24-0 at the break.

It wasn't all rough defense and turnovers for Circle. They were able to hold the Bowman and Peavy show scoreless in the second half.

Chanute 17 7 0 0 -- 24

Circle 0 0 0 0 -- 0

CHANUTE — Briley Peavy 80 yd Kickoff TD

CHANUTE — 24-yd FG is good.

CHANUTE — 77-yd TD passs from Ty Bowman to Peavy

CHANUTE — 11-yard TD run by Bowman