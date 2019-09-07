DOUGLASS—The 2019 Bulldogs decided to leave off right where the 2018 squad did. Douglass rolled over Wichita Independent 56-6 on Friday night.

Cole Martin led the Bulldogs, he had 150 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns. He was the catalyst getting the offense going.

Before Douglass got started, Wichita Independent struck first blood with a 70-yard touchdown pass from Tanner Bailly to Nick Jackson.

The rest of the game was a Bulldogs' dream.

After a safety, Martin ran in on a seven-yard dive, putting Douglass up 10-0. Martin capped off a stellar second quarter by finding Keylan Jones on a 24-yard touchdown pass, putting Douglass up 16-6 at the break.

Martin opened up the third quarter by dashing 46 yards to the end zone. Jones got into the action, taking a punt back 41 yards for the touchdown. The damage had been done when Martin found Jones again. When the dust had settled, Douglass held a 40-6 lead.

The Bulldogs put in a couple of fourth quarter touchdowns, putting the score above the half-century mark.

Douglass held Independent to only 160 yards of total offense. They intercepted two passes and made the Panthers miserable all evening long.

Martin finished with 150 all-purpose yards, including 6-of-13 passing. Jones had two touchdowns on two receptions and 37 yards. That's efficiency at its best. Jones had over 100 all-purpose yards as well.

Douglass will now play Garden Plain on Friday. Douglass has not won in the head-to-head against Garden Plain since the early 90s and will be looking to get that monkey off their back.

----

W. Independent 0 6 0 0 -- 06

Douglass 0 16 24 16 -- 56

WI – 70 yd pass Tanner Bailly to Nick Jackson (kick failed)

D - Safety

D – 7 yd run Cole Martin (Martin pass to Keylan Jones)

D – 24 yd pass Cole Martin to Keylan Jones (run failed)

D – 46 yd run Cole Martin (Martin run)

D – 41 yd punt return Keylan Jones (Martin run)

D – 13 yd pass Cole Martin to Keylan Jones (Matthew Reynolds run)

D – 65 yd run Wade Morgan (Brady Roberts run)

D – 65 yd run Wade Morgan (Kye Jones run)

Individual Statistics:

Rushing:

Douglass – Keylan Jones 1-5; Cole Martin 19-82; Dalton Hilyard 7-72; Matthew Reynolds 7-39; Brady Roberts 1-3; Kye Jones 1-3; Wade Morgan 3-131; Ein Espinoza 1-13; Totals 40-348.

W. Independent – Tanner Bailly 17-(24); Jay Whitaker 4-5; Liam Conlee 6-21; Nick Jackson 4-54; Nahib Hernandez 1-(12); Brett Collins 1-(2); Totals 33-42

Passing: (cmp-att-yds-td-int)

Douglass –Cole Martin 6-13-68-2-1.

W. Independent – Tanner Bailly 4-12-118-1-2.

Receiving:

Douglass – Keylan Jones 2-37; Brady Roberts 2-10; Dylan Lockwood 1-8; Wyatt Hoffman 1-13.

W. Independent – Nick Jackson 3-110; Nahib Hernandez 1-8.