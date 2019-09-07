Not everything went like Topeka High's football team wanted it to Friday night in its season-opener at Shawnee Heights, but the Trojans had enough firepower on both sides of the ball to roll to a 44-7 non-league win at Wetter Field.

The Trojans were hit with 11 penalties for 130 yards and lost star senior running back Ky Thomas to a game disqualification a little over two minutes into the second half, but neither of those things were costly as senior quarterback Da'Vonshai Harden had 255 yards of total offense and a hand in four touchdowns while Thomas had 161 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries.

And although coach Walt Alexander and his Trojans know they will have to clean some things up before next Friday's Centennial League showdown with Manhattan, everything added up to a dominating performance.

"We played hard, but I didn't feel like we played as well as we should have,'' said Harden, who rushed for 176 yards and two TDs and threw for 79 yards and a pair of scores. "It's just the first game of the season and we've got a lot more to work on.

"We're going to go back to practice and work on the stuff that we did wrong this game and we're going to be ready for Manhattan.''

Alexander, whose team is ranked No. 4 in Class 6A and No. 7 in the Super 10, was happy with High's effort Friday, but agreed with Harden that the Trojans will need to be better next week.

"I thought the effort on both sides of the ball was there and that's what you ask for,'' Alexander said. "Defensively our kids played fast, they played hard, and offensively we made some big plays and we executed some things very well early and then we got a little sloppy.''

Thomas was ejected after picking up his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of the night at the 9:59 mark of the third, but the Trojans were already in command 34-7 by that point.

Alexander said officials told him that Thomas' first penalty was for tackling a Heights ball-carrier out of bounds. Alexander said the second flag came when Thomas said something to an official after he thought he was kicked at the end of a 35-yard gain.

"He's a great kid and he'll get that stuff cleaned up and be back next week,'' Alexander said.

Topeka High jumped out in front 14-0 in the first seven minutes, with Harden hitting sophomore J.P. Deeter for a 14-yard touchdown pass and Thomas breaking several tackles on the way to an 18-yard TD run.

Shawnee Heights scored its only touchdown on a 40-yard pass from junior quarterback Hunter Wohler to junior Brayden Zirkle with 3:37 left in the first quarter (Manuel Salamanca kick).

Topeka High opened up a 27-7 halftime advantage, with Thomas scoring on a 64-yard run and Harden scoring on a 70-yard gallop.

Harden opened the second-half scoring with a 33-yard run and hit senior Kaden Smith for a 5-yard score later in the third period.

Senior Eli Holloman kicked three extra points while sophomore Tae Thomas kicked two extra points and booted a 25-yard field goal for the Trojans' final points in the fourth quarter.

The Trojans finished the night with 491 total yards while limiting Shawnee Heights to 149 yards.

Wohler passed for 106 yards, including the TD to Zirkle.

Shawnee Heights will host United Kansas Conference foe Kansas City-Turner next Friday while Topeka High will be at Hummer Sports Park to face Manhattan.

TOPEKA HIGH 44, SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 7

Topeka High (1-0);21;6;14;3;—;44

Shawnee Heights (0-1);7;0;0;0;—;7

TH — Deeter 14 pass from Harden (Holloman kick)

TH — Thomas 18 run (Holloman kick)

SH — Zirkle 40 pass from Wohler (Salamanca kick)

TH — Thomas 64 run (Holloman kick)

TH — Harden 70 run (pass failed)

TH — Harden 33 run (Thomas kick)

TH — Smith 5 pass from Harden (Thomas kick)

TH — Thomas 25 FG

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Topeka High: Harden 14-176, Thomas 10-161, Alejos 6-44, Williams 3-25, Gilbert 4-9, Smith 1-(minus)-3. Shawnee Heights: Ruiz 7-24, Gardenhire 11-22, Salamanca 2-21, January 2-6, Barksdale 7-2, Wohler 9-(minus)-3, Team 3-(minus)-37.

PASSING — Topeka High: Harden 7-17-0, 79 yards. Shawnee Heights: Wohler 9-24-1, 106; Carson 1-1-0, 8.

RECEIVING — Topeka High: Williams 3-44, Smith 3-21, Deeter 1-14. Shawnee Heights: Zirkle 4-75, Gardenhire 2-27, Olson 1-8, Haverkamp 1-8, Barksdale 2-(minus)-4.

PUNTING — Topeka High: Thomas 2-37.5; Williams 1-19. Shawnee Heights: Salamanca 6-26.5.