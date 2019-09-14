Topekans Dustin Hobbs and Megan Springer had a big day during the Kansas Crappie Trail’s make-up tournament Sept. 8 on Melvern Reservoir.

The pair combined for 7.29 pounds of crappie to take the win, with Ryan Harman and Todd Morstorf finishing second with 7.19 pounds despite catching the big fish of the day at 1.63 pounds. Marc Shepard and Brandon Manis took third with 6.77 pounds.

"Our strategy heading in was finding the biggest short fish we could," Hobbs said. "We were on 0.85-(pound) fish on Saturday and then we got there Sunday and that storm rolled through and they hadn't eaten, so we were catching 0.67s, 0.69s, so we just kept bouncing around until we found the fish that had fed already. We knew it was going to be close because nobody was on really big fish.

"Of course, our big fish helped. That's what really made us win was those four that were 0.85 instead of 0.65."

Despite recent rains raising the water levels and causing water to need to be pumped from the lake at a rate of 1,200 cubic feet per second, Hobbs said he didn't notice any affects from the lake conditions.

"I haven't seen a change at Melvern," said Hobbs, who added they were fishing anywhere between 10 and 25 feet deep. "Actually, in the last month and a half, I've fished it Saturday and Sunday every weekend, all weekend, and a couple of those times were after three-inch rains. Nothing's really affected it.

"I haven't found big fish in a month and a half and I didn't do it Sunday, either. We found one really good one."

With two events remaining in the season, Tony Niemeyer and Ryan German lead the season points race with 575 points, followed by Team Schrock with 480 and Stillwell's Matt Merrick and Missouri's Darryl Écholes with 450. Five teams are still eligible.

In other crappie news, Kansan Frank Haidusek and his Missouri teammate, Mark McClure, sit in a tie for third in the Crappie Masters Angler Team of the Year Standings after finishing in a tie for second place at the One Pole Ultimate Challenge.

Haidusek, of Riley, and McClure will fish off with Eric Cagle and Wade McDonald at the Crappie Masters National Championship, Sept. 25-28 on Grenada Lake in Mississippi, to determine who will finish third on the year in the standings.

CATFISH CHASERS

The team of Clint McCarter and Jay and Kirra Smith took first place during the Catfish Chasers’ second-to-last tournament of the season Sept. 7 on Melvern.

The team combined for 32.75 pounds of fish to top Ty and Gary Wolf, who hauled in 21.55 pounds for second place, by more than 10 pounds — thanks in large part to a 20.55-pounder to win the $270 big fish award as well as the tournament prize of $1,715. The Wolfs won $855 for the runner-up finish.

Brooks, Mike and Mikey Young took home a $515 payday with their third-place tally of 21.10 pounds, while tournament organizer David Studebaker and teammate Andrew Melendy finished fourth with 20.80 pounds for $345.

“The leaderboard tells part of the story but not the whole story,” Studebaker said in a Facebook post on the Catfish Chasers page. “The fishing was actually really good for numbers. Many many blue cats were caught but the legal fish (over 35”) didn’t seem to want to join the party. Very healthy numbers in the lake. But that’s fishing sometimes.”

The final event of the 2019 season will run from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 21 on John Redmond Reservoir in Burlington. An additional $1,000 was added to the pot thanks to Coffey County Economic Development.