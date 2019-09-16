Being a foreign exchange student gives participants the opportunity to learn about a new country while meeting new people and experiencing new things.

For Seaman senior Sidse Engsbro, who came to Kansas from Denmark, that has also meant discovering a new sport, cross country.

"I actually didn't run at all (in Denmark)," said Engsbro, who lives about 20 minutes away from Copenhagen. "I've been swimming my entire life, but I wanted to try a high school sport because I heard that's kind of where you can make a lot of friends and great memories and I thought running might be something that I might be able to do."

It turns that Engsbro is a better runner than she ever imagined.

Engsbro made her debut Sept. 7 at the Manhattan Invitational, finishing second among 56 runners, clocking a 5-kilometer time of 20 minutes, 30.1 seconds.

She followed that up with a third-place finish among 49 runners in Saturday's Topeka Joe Schrag Invitational at the new Kanza Park Course, running a time of 20:30.3.

Engsbro admitted that she has been surprised by her performance.

"I didn't realize I could even run 5K in a row,'' she said.

Engsbro is still getting used to her new surroundings after arriving in Kansas on Aug. 10, but said she's enjoying all aspects of her experience thus far.

"It's kind of been like a childhood dream,'' she said. "My parents would always talk about me going to high school here when I grew up and in the beginning I didn't really know if I wanted to go because it felt like far away, but as I grew older and it got closer I knew I would miss out on something if I didn't do it.

"It's really great. People are really nice and interested in my country.''

Engsbro, who also plans to swim for the Vikings next spring, has been fighting shin splints in training, but has continued to be successful and is looking forward to the rest of her season.

"I've really been having some trouble in practice because of my shin hurting, but I've been going on the (stationary) bike and pushing myself so I would still be able to run,'' Engsbro said.

"I'm just trying to keep being at the top of our varsity team and help my team win because I really care about us as a team and not just me. I just want to make friends and have a good time running.''

• Shawnee Heights senior Kylie Phillips finished second among 49 runners in the Schrag Invitational girls race, posting a 5K time of 20:5.6 seconds, while Topeka West freshman Lenny Njoroge finished third among 55 competitors in the boys varsity race, clocking a time of 16:47.8.

Topeka West sophomore Anna Phelps posted an eighth-place individual finish in the girls race (21:44.1), while Shawnee Heights senior Makenna Orton was 11th (21.49.0), Seaman junior Megan Allacher 12th (22:07.3), Seaman senior Suzanna Mosqueda 17th (22:42.8), Topeka West senior Aaliyah Bueno 18th (22:50.6), Shawnee Heights sophomore Cara Lassman 19th (22:51.1) and Seaman senior Chloe Devlin 20th (22:52.8).

Shawnee Heights freshman Kory Sutton finished fourth in the boys race in 17:08.6, while West senior Luke Phelps-Roper was sixth in 17:15.0 and Seaman senior Taegan Loy was ninth in 17:22.4.

Seaman junior Jack Horacek finished 15th (17:53.0), while Heights freshman Andrew Emerson was 16th (17:53.6), Seaman senior Collin Underwood 17th (17:54.3), Seaman sophomore Jace Moore 18th (17:56.9) and West senior Seth Phelps 19th (18:01.6).

• Hayden sophomore Tanner Newkirk finished second among 127 runners in Saturday's Wamego Invitational Class 4A race, clocking a 5K time of 16:43.5.

Wildcat junior Dawson Adams added a 17th-place finish (18:16.7) as Hayden finished fifth as a team.

• Washburn Rural senior Rylan Brown and Caleb Wright finished eighth and 13th in the Greg Wilson Classic at Johnson County Community College.

Brown had a time of 16:24.4 and Wright ran a 16:30.3 as the Junior Blues took fifth as a team.

Rural senior Christina Funk finished 17th in the girls race (20:39.9) as the Junior Blues finished sixth in the team standings.

BOYS SOCCER

Seaman is coming off a 2-0 shutout win over Shawnee Heights on Friday in a game postponed from Thursday, improving to 3-1.

The Vikings got first-half goals from juniors Titan Cina and Cadin Worcester while Cina and junior Kilyn Broxterman were credited with assists.

Senior Justin McCabe picked up the shutout in goal for the Vikings.

• USD 501 rivals Topeka High and Topeka West will play at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at Hummer Sports Park. Shawnee Heights will be at Bettis Family Sports Complex to host Lawrence at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Washburn Rural will be host to Hayden for at 6:15 p.m. Thursday match at McElroy Field, while Highland Park will host Emporia in a 4 p.m. varsity start, Shawnee Heights will play Topeka High at 6:15 p.m. at Bettis, and Topeka West will host Junction City at 6:15 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Hayden will host an invitational tournament on Tuesday at Shawnee Country Club (3 p.m. scheduled start).

Seaman, Topeka West and Washburn Rural are also scheduled to compete in the tournament.

• The Topeka West Invitational/City tournament is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23 at Western Hills.

Washburn Rural is the defending team champion.

GIRLS TENNIS

Topeka High will host its annual invitational tournament on Wednesday at Kossover Tennis Center (9 a.m. start).

Highland Park, Shawnee Heights and Topeka West are also scheduled to be in the field.

VOLLEYBALL

Hayden, Seaman and Washburn Rural will host home events this week.

Hayden will host triangulars on Tuesday and Thursday at the Bueltel Activities Center (5 p.m. starts), while Washburn Rural will host a triangular on Tuesday (5 p.m.) and Seaman will host a Wednesday triangular (5 p.m.)

Wamego and Silver Lake will compete at Hayden on Tuesday while Shawnee Heights and Ottawa will be at Hayden on Thursday.

Rural's triangular will include Junction City and Topeka West while Seaman will compete against Free State and Emporia.