Eric Rincon started his busy week on a high note.

On Tuesday night, the Salina South senior scored four goals in leading the Cougars to an 8-0 soccer victory over Ark City at Salina Stadium.

Rincon will play another match on Thursday at Buhler before joining the Cougar football team for its game on Friday against rival Salina Central as South's place-kicker.

"It feels pretty good," Rincon said of his performance. "I feel like we could've had 10 (goals)."

Rincon was not the only Cougar to record a hat trick in the victory. Junior Brandon Oaks had three goals, two of them in the first half.

"It's really good," Rincon said of Oaks. "It gives him a lot of confidence going into harder games. It gets us both going for the next game."

South coach Trey Crow said it was a good effort from the Cougars. South finished the night with 50 shots.

"We created chances and that's what we talked about at halftime," Crow said. "I believe we did that. We've got to finish the ball."

The Cougars' first goal came on an own goal in the 13th minute, before Rincon and Oaks took control.

Rincon scored in the 17th, 25th, 38th and 75th minutes. Oaks added a goal in the 20th minute and scored consecutive goals in the 52nd and 53rd. Junior Jorge Navarro and seniors Luis Gracia, Diego Esparza and Ernesto Martinez each had an assist.

"We've had multiple guys scoring and assisting," Crow said. "These guys work well together and they play off each other well.

"It's never just one guy that's a threat. Eric's probably our biggest threat, but we have other guys that if they try and take him out of the game, they're going to take care of it for us."

Arkansas City managed just three shots against the South defense, with goalkeeper Gabe Nunez saving the only one on frame.

"He's still learning and we thought this would be a good game to get some experience," Crow said of Nunez.

South improved to 3-3 and will travel to Buhler for a 6:30 p.m. match on Thursday.

"Last year they played us tight," Crow said of the Crusaders. "It was a 1-0 type game and they return most of their team.

"I've seen some of their scores and they're playing a lot of teams tight, within a goal or so."