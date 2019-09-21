Anglers came together last weekend at Council Grove Lake for some good ol' fashioned catfishing in honor of a fallen friend.

The 1st annual Rippin' Lips Tournament, in memory of Jordan Miller, took place Sept. 14, with takeoff and weigh-in at the Council Grove Marina.

Proceeds from the event went toward the Jordan Miller Memorial Fund for Youth Hunting and Education Activities, with live music provided by the band BrickHorse afterward.

Little Jerusalem set to open Oct. 12

The Little Jerusalem Badlands State Park in southern Logan County is set to open Oct. 12, according to a release from the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism.

The park, which is easily accessible from Interstate 70 and US-83 highway, will have a grand opening with speeches and a ribbon cuting at 10 a.m., with two permanent trails set to open after the ceremony. The trails will then close for the night at sundown, approximately 7 p.m.

Grand opening activities include free, guided tours departmenting from the parking lot every hour beginning at 11:30 a.m. Saturday until 5:30 p.m., and free snacks and water will be available. Space for the guided tours is limited, and require advanced registration at https://www.nature.org/littlejerusalem/.

All visitors may hike the two permanent trails at Little Jerusalem at their own pace. The Overlook Trail extends one-quarter mile along a crushed rock surface to a scenic viewpoint. The Life on the Rocks Trail winds 1.5 miles along the rim of the formations from which visitors can enjoy a variety of views and two scenic overlooks. Visitors are not allowed off-trail unless accompanied by park staff on a guided tour.

After the grand opening, Little Jerusalem Badlands State Park will be open to visitors from sunrise to sunset daily, all year round. Visitors will be required to purchase a daily vehicle permit, currently $5, at the park or have an annual Kansas state parks vehicle pass. Guided tours provided by KDWPT staff will be available by appointment.

For more information, visit https://www.nature.org/littlejerusalem and https://www.ksoutdoors.com/Little-Jerusalem.

KDWPT Region 2 office to be closed for renovations

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism's regional office at 300 S.W. Wanamaker in Topeka will close for one week, beginning this Monday, Sept. 23, to replace flooring in the public and central office areas, according to a release Wednesday from the KDWPT.

The KDWPT office is set to reopen at 8 a.m. Sept. 30.

Patrons wishing to purchase licenses or permits can do so online at https://www.kshuntfishcamp.com or by visiting any of several other Topeka locations to sell permits. A list of permit vendors can be found at https://www.ksoutdoors.com/licnese-permits/. Permits also can be purchased at the KDWPT Office of the Secretary, 1020 S. Kansas Ave., on the second floor. Boat owners can find information about boat registrations at https://www.ksoutdoors.com/boating/.