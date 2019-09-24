SALINA — An albatross from Sophia Garrison highlighted the Hays High girls golf team's first-place showing in the Salina South Invitational on Monday.

Garrison landed the double eagle by recording a 2 on the Par-5 No. 7 hole at Salina Municipal Golf Course. The junior finished with a 75 to take second place.

Abby Donovan from Concordia edged Garrison by two strokes to win the individual title.

The Indians finished with a team score of 342, winning by six strokes over Salina South and Maize. Hays High’s Taleia McCrae placed eighth with an 84 and Katie Dinkel took 12th for the Indians with an 87. Sierra Smith carded a 96 for Hays High.

Hays High will play in the Garden City Invitational on Thursday.