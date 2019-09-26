Tera Lynch is plenty busy this fall as a junior midfielder for Washburn's women's soccer team, which is off to an impressive 4-1 start with four straight wins.

But when Lynch gets a break you can usually find the Eisenhower High product in Manhattan or another Big 12 city cheering on Kansas State football and the Wildcats' standout junior place-kicker, her older brother, Blake.

"We've always been super close," Tera Lynch said. "I get to go to like five of their games and after our season is over I go to all their games."

And like a good brother would, Tera said Blake Lynch returns the favor whenever possible.

"Blake can't really come up to our games on Friday nights because they stay in a hotel, but most of the Sunday games he's always here," Tera said. "And if we're home I go to his away games on Saturdays."

Parents Kim and Jason Lynch, meanwhile, travel the country on a regular basis to support both Tera and Blake.

"My parents come up to our Friday games and then they'll drive to Manhattan for Saturday and Sunday they're back in Topeka and then drive back to Wichita," Tera said. "Last year they came to a home game for soccer on Friday, drove up to Kansas City and flew to West Virginia, then flew back on Sunday morning and on their way back to Wichita they caught our Sunday game.

"My parents go to as many games as possible and me and Blake go to as many games as we can for each other."

Sports, specifically soccer and football, have helped bring brother and sister closer, according to Tera.

Tera and Blake started playing soccer at a young age before Blake discovered place-kicking as a junior at Eisenhower and Tera soon followed.

"In high school we actually played football together," she said. "We were both kickers for the high school team.

"I played my freshman and sophomore year when he was a junior and senior. I was the freshman and (junior varsity) kicker, so I'd go to the Monday and Tuesday games. They needed a kicker and my brother was like, 'My sister can kick.' "

Tera gave up kicking after suffering a broken leg in soccer her sophomore year, but she and Blake have both gone on to make their mark athletically at their respective colleges.

Tera Lynch has started 42 of her 44 career games for the Ichabods and has contributed a team-high four assists already this season after recording a team-high seven assists last season.

Lynch has registered four goals and 14 assists in her career while earning third-team All-MIAA honors two straight seasons.

Blake, meanwhile, is in his second season as Kansas State's starting kicker and was named to the watch list for the 2019 Lou Groza Award.

Lynch has converted two of three field goals and all 18 extra-point kicks this season for the 3-0 Wildcats after hitting 14 of 16 field goal tries and 19 of 20 extra-point attempts a year ago.

And although Blake Lynch performs in front of thousands of fans each Saturday, he probably doesn't have a bigger fan than his little sister.

"He's just not one to really talk about his success," Tera Lynch said. "He's really humble and he's always been humble. He just started playing football his junior year (at Eisenhower), really didn't know much about it, and then getting a scholarship to K-State was amazing.

"He would never talk about himself so I always try to tell him how proud I am of him. I'm just so proud."