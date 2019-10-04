Friday

Oct 4, 2019 at 8:43 AM


Mac County League

Midway Motors II, 10 1/2 - 7 1/2

Gran Diel, 10-8

Mid-Kansas Tool, 9 1/2 - 8 1/2

Starlite Lanes, 9-9

Midway Motors I, 8-10

Luke’s Barber Shop, 7-11

High Games

Shannon Gumm, 236

Rod Martin, 215

Bit Roberts, 206

High Series

Shannon Gumm, 582

Mark Lane, 575

Mike Niemeyer, 571

Countryside Ladies

Queen Pins, 12-3

Rose Buds, 10-5

Stalwarts, 8-7

Morning Stars, 8-7

Lady Rollers, 7-8

Rolling Pins, 7-8

Yahoos, 2-13

Ruby Slippers, 2-1

High Games

Linda Spoon, 199

Nettie Wann, 186

Michelle Christner, 179

High Series

Linda Spoon, 477

Michelle Christner, 475

Nettie Wann, 455