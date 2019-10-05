Canton-Galva makes quick work of Peabody-Burns

PEABODY — It is beginning to look like the Canton-Galva High School football team may not be challenged in the regular season.

The Eagles recorded another dominant performance on Friday to improve to 5-0. Canton-Galva went on the road to Peabody-Burns and won 56-0 in two quarters.

Four of Landon Everett’s seven completions went for touchdowns — two to Tyson Struber and one a piece to Tyler Rummel and Kinser Colgin. Brayden Collins rushed for two touchdowns and Everett added another on the ground.

Defensively, Struber and Everett each had an interception, and the Eagles held Peabody-Burns to 30 yards of total offense.

Canton-Galva is now 5-0 and 2-0 in 8-Man Division I District 4. The Eagles host Goessel next week in what may be the district championship. Goessel is 4-1 in 2-0 within the district.

Little River gives Skyline first loss of season

PRATT — Few teams have been as impressive this season as the Little River High School football team.

Little River has rebounded nicely from its opening week loss to Canton-Galva, and has responded with four straight wins. Friday night, Little River traveled to Skyline and gave the Thunderbirds their first loss in emphatic fashion, 58-8.

Little River is now 2-0 in 8-Man Division I District 5 and tied with Macksville for first place. The game actually entered the second quarter tied at eight, but from that moment on Little River outscored Skyline 50-0.

Jayden Garrison rushed for 142 yards and scored a game-high five touchdowns. Graham Stephens rushed for 101 and had two more rushing touchdowns. Stephens also threw an 18-yard touchdown to Garrison.

Little River limited Skyline to 122 total yards and just five first downs. Little River hosts Macksville next week with sole possession of first place in the district on the line.

Teutons shut out at home

INMAN—The Inman High School football team kept it a low-scoring game all night, but couldn't find anything offensively as the Teutons fall to Ell-Saline High School at home 14-0.

"It was a grind it out type of football game," Inman's head coach Lance Sawyer said. "This was the most physical team Inman team has played since I have been here. Our defense played phenomenal. Justin Schroeder led the way at linebacker.

Offensively we had opportunities but could not capitalize when we needed to. I am so proud of the way our kids played. We continue to get better every week."

The Teutons drop to 2-3 and will try to reach back .500 when they take on Sublette High School on the road next Friday at 7 p.m.

Moundridge struggles at Macksville

Macksville— The woes continue for the Moundridge High School football team. For two weeks in a row, the Wildcat defense gets rolled over after a 48-14 loss to Macksville High School. Macksville put up 320 total yards offense in 39 plays. Jon Schlosser was Moundridge's top performer with six catches for 80 yards on offense, and 7.5 total tackles on defense. The Wildcats fall 2-3 on the season and will look to get back on the winning track when they host the winless St. John next Friday at 7 p.m.