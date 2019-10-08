AREA ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

KYLER KANIPER, SILVER LAKE | FOOTBALL/CROSS COUNTRY SENIOR

HIS PERFORMANCE: Pulling double duty for Silver Lake, Kaniper helped both of his teams to victories last week. On Thursday, he led the Eagle cross country team to the title at the Council Grove Invitational. Kaniper posted a career-best time of 17 minutes, 2.95 seconds to win by 24 seconds. On Friday, Kaniper helped the Eagle football team to a 48-0 win over Central Heights, scoring on a 19-yard run and also a 75-yard kickoff return.

COACH'S COMMENT: "Kyler is running really well right now," Silver Lake coach Kevin Brokaw said. "Kyler's short-term goal is to drop his time below 17 minutes and we hope to do that this Thursday at Osage City. Kyler had been a great leader on and off the course, leading by example. He sets goals that will improve both himself and his team. He is very disciplined and works extremely hard, which is why he continues to have success."

TOP 10: OTHER CANDIDATES

QUINN & DEREK BUESSING & ISAAC DETWEILER, AXTELL FOOTBALL: The Eagle trio led Axtell to a 74-24 victory over Wetmore to set up a huge showdown with No. 1 Hanover this Friday. Quinn Buessing threw six touchdown passes in just more than a quarter play and Detweiler came on to throw two more. Detweiler also ran for two touchdowns and caught two touchdown passes, while Derek Buessing saw five of his seven catches go for touchdowns.

TAYLOR BRIGGS, CHAPMAN CROSS COUNTRY: Briggs continued her dominating season in her quest for a third straight Class 4A state title. The junior blew away one of her top challengers in 4A on her way to the title at the Council Grove Invitational, beating Eudora's Riley Hiebert by 52 seconds with her winning time of 18 minutes, 50 seconds.

COOPER CUNNINGHAM, TONGANOXIE FOOTBALL: Already enjoying a big senior season, Cunningham powered undefeated Tonganoxie to a big 21-12 win over KC Piper. Cunningham carries 32 times for 235 yards and had two touchdowns, going over the 1,000-yard mark on the season.

KAMBLE HAVERKAMP, CENTRALIA FOOTBALL: Haverkamp has run wild this season and had another big night in the Panthers' 46-12 win over Troy. The senior quarterback ran for 315 yards and three touchdowns and also threw for a score.

FAITH HEDGES, SEABURY GOLF: Hedges ran away with the title at the Jefferson West Invitational, shooting an even-par 72 at Village Greens Golf Course to win by a whopping 16 shots. Hedges had four birdies and 10 pares, playing the back nine in 1 under.

TORREY HORAK, ROSSVILLE FOOTBALL: Horak spearheaded Rossville's dominating 43-7 upset win over Class 2A No. 5 and previously unbeaten Southeast-Saline. The sophomore quarterback ran for 205 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 110 yards and a score.

MORGAN KRAMER, CENTRALIA VOLLEYBALL: Kramer helped lead the Panthers to the title at the Valley Falls Invitational as Centralia went 5-0. The team's setter, Kramer distributed the ball to the Panther hitters consistently finding the right place to go and is averaging 11.8 assists and 4.1 digs per game while serving 96.4% on the season.

COLE LACEY, MARAIS DES CYGNES VALLEY FOOTBALL: The Trojans picked up their first win of the year with a 54-7 victory over Rural Vista and Lacey led the way. The sophomore quarterback ran for a career-high 257 yards and four touchdowns and added two more scores through the air.

KELLY LONKER, WAMEGO GOLF: Lonker won a playoff with Concordia's Abby Donovan to take fist at the Clay Center Invitational with a 41. Lonker led the Red Raiders to the team title as well.

DEVIN NEAL, LAWRENCE FOOTBALL: Neal continued his huge season in leading resurgent Lawrence to a big 51-20 win over Shawnee Mission Northwest in a battle of 6A unbeatens. Neal accounted for five touchdowns, rushing for 118 yards and three scores and catching three passes for 107 yards and two TDs.