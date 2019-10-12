After being sidelined for two weeks with a broken hand, Plainville’s Jared Casey returned in a big way for the Cardinals in Friday night’s district opener against La Crosse.

Casey ran for four touchdowns as Plainville rolled to a 40-6 victory over the Leopards in Plainville.

The standout senior running back/linebacker suffered the injury in Week 3 against TMP-Marian and missed the next two games, including the Cardinals’ 40-14 loss to defending state champion Smith Center in Week 4.

Casey, who is left-handed, wasn’t affected by the cast he sported on his injured right hand Friday, running for touchdowns of 11, 5, 15 and 19 yards.

Plainville quarterback Jordan Finnesy added two touchdown runs for the 5-1 Cardinals, who handed La Crosse its first loss.

The Leopards (5-1) scored their lone touchdown on a 2-yard pass from Hunter Morgan to Cooper Barriger late in the second quarter.

