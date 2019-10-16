Washburn doesn't have a wrestling program, but Taylon Peters' background in that sport has helped the Salina Central product burst on the scene as a true freshman running back for the Ichabod football team.

Peters was a star for the Mustangs' football team, rushing for 1,719 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior, but was just as good in wrestling, placing at the Class 5A state meet three straight years and earning state runner-up honors as a junior and senior.

He gave up wrestling after his senior season, but Washburn coach Craig Schurig said that Peters' pedigree in that sport has helped the 5-foot-10, 200-pounder become the Ichabods' leading rusher just six games into his college career.

"When you have a football-wrestler, you can't have the 119-pounder obviously, but they've got a toughness about them, they can practice forever and they've got leverage," Schurig said. "There's a good combination there."

Peters has rushed for a team-high 308 yards and four touchdowns on 67 attempts thus far and rushed for 82 yards on just five carries, including TD runs of 35 and 13 yards, in the Ichabods' 70-13 win at Northeastern State last Saturday.

Peters said his extensive background in wrestling definitely carries over to the football field.

"My dad (Shannon) was my coach in high school and we're kind of a wrestling-background family and it prepares you for everything," said Peters, whose brother Dalton wrestles at Nebraska. "Just the mentality that goes with it, you feel like once you've wrestled you know you can do anything because wrestling is hard and it really pushes you to your limit and it tests you to see how far you can go without breaking."

Washburn had a decision to make in preseason whether to play Peters right away or redshirt him, and Schurig said Peters forced their hand.

"He picks up things so fast," Schurig said. "He's really smart, so he's one of those kids that a quarterback can tell him to do something even right before the snap and boom, he just does it and he does it really well. He's a mature player and his talent is really good, so physically he could do it and then as we were approaching the first game it was like, 'He's one of our best players, so we've got to play him.'

"He made us better and he was able to do everything. One thing about running backs as freshmen coming in is pass protection and he does that well. He's got a great feel for the game."

Peters showed the Ichabod coaching staff that it made the right decision his very first game, rushing for 98 yards and two TDs on 19 carries in a 49-27 win over Lincoln.

"It was definitely cool," he said. "I wasn't expecting to play that much actually but I went out there and was doing my thing and they kind of just rode with me for awhile because I was playing pretty good.

"You just have to make the most of your opportunities and go out there and show them what you can do."

And while he wasn't used to losing at Salina Central, heartbreaking losses to end his junior and senior wrestling seasons continue to provide motivation today.

After making it to state as a freshman and finishing fifth as a sophomore, Peters made it to the state finals as both a junior and senior.

"Both times I lost in double overtime," Peters said. "It was horrible, but that teaches you a lot. It teaches you how to be able to lose, that's for sure. You learn how to deal with it and it helps you prepare.

"It makes you think about what you can do in preparation to make yourself that much better and give you that edge that will will give you the advantage when you are in double overtime and everybody's tired. You just have to push through it and find that dog in you deep down that will push you through in the end and help you win."