HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL BOXSCORES

CHASE COUNTY 60, VALLEY FALLS 14

Valley Falls;6;8;X;X;—;14

Chase County;20;40;X;X;—;60

Valley Falls — Cervantes 15 pass from Pickerell, Pickerell 29 run. PAT — Run.

Chase County — Rogers (3) 43 run, 60 run, 19 run, C. Budke (4) 22 run, 17 run, 37 run, 25 run, Eidman 10 pass from C. Budke. PAT — Rogers 2 runs, Holloway run, C. Budke 3 runs.

FRANKFORT 24, AXTELL 20

Frankfort;12;0;6;6;—;24

Axtell;8;6;0;6;—;20

Frankfort — G. Dalinghaus (2) 50 run, 67 run, Cornelison 14 run, Bussmann 32 pass from Cornelison.

Axtell — D. Buessing (2) 24 pass from Detweiler, 6 pass from Detweiler, M. Buessing 1 run. PAT — Detweiler run.

HESSTON 43, CHAPMAN 32

Chapman;0;12;6;14;—;32

Hesston;14;14;0;15;—;43

Chapman — Liebau 38 pass from Erickson, Litzinger (2) 8 pass from Erickson, 40 pass from Erickson, Erickson (2) 1 run, 51 run. PAT — Erickson run.

Hesston — Cox 37 pass from Eilert, Eilert (2) 3 run, 1 run, Arnold (2) 1 run, 11 run, Bollinger 35 pass from Eilert. PAT — Nelson 6 kicks.

JACKSON HEIGHTS 36, JEFFERSON NORTH 8

Jackson Heights;6;8;6;16;—;36

Jefferson North;0;8;0;0;—;8

Jackson Heights — Williams (2) 35 run, 44 run, Thompson 9 run, Amon 4 run, Dohl 10 run. PAT — Amon 2 runs.

Jefferson North — Feldkamp 14 pass from Tweed. PAT — Noll pass from Tweed.

LEBO 62, MARANATHA 36

Maranath;8;14;8;6;—;36

Lebo;30;12;14;6;—;62

Maranatha — Utech 20 pass from Burdette, 6 pass from Burdette, Burdette 5 run, West (2) 1 pass from Burdette, 3 run. PAT — Utech 2 pass from Burdette, West pass from Burdette.

Lebo — Reese (2) 60 pass from McEwen, 69 pass from McEwen, Bailey (2) 17 pass from McEwen, 9 pass from McEwen, Ott 19 pass from McEwen, McEwen (2) 1 run, 1 run, Davies (2) 6 pass from McEwen, 26 pass from McEwen. PAT — McEwen 3 runs, Davies pass from McEwen.

MDCV 82, WAKEFIELD 34

Wakefield;12;16;6;X;—;34

MdCV;30;38;14;X;—;82

Wakefield — Vann (4) 27 run, 45 kickoff return, 25 run, 6 run, Krueger 8 pass from Vann. PAT — Vann run, Krueger pass from Vann.

Marais des Cygnes Valley — Baker (4) 4 run, 1 run, 5 run, 33 interception return, Lingenfelter 16 pass from Lacey, Lacey (2) 26 run, 65 run, Holloway (2) 11 pass from Lacey, 15 pass from Lacey, Vanderpool (2) 35 pass from Lacey, 6 pass from Lacey, PAT — Lacey 2 runs, Baker 2 runs, Vanderpool 2 pass from Lacey, Baker pass from Lacey.

MAUR HILL 49, PLEASANT RIDGE 14

Pleasant Ridge;7;0;0;7;;14

Maur Hill;14;20;15;0;—;49

Pleasant Ridge — Heckman (2) 6 run, 17 pass from Gibson. PAT — Battle 2 kicks.

Maur Hill — Schwinn 15 run, 16 run, 49 pass from J. Caudle, D. Caudle 16 pass from J. Caudle, Kocour 55 pass from J. Caudle, Smith 4 run, Siebenmorgen 11 pass from J. Caudle. PAt — Folsom 5 kicks, Caudle pass.

RILEY COUNTY 33, SE-SALINE 29

Riley County;15;6;6;6;—;33

SE-Saline;8;14;7;0;—;29

Riley County — T. Harmison (2) 24 pass from G. Harmison, 15 pass from G. Harmison, Barnes (2) 38 run, 5 run, Brokenicky 25 pass from G. Harmison. PAT — Brokenicky run, Abernathy kick.

Southeast-Saline Banks 1 run, Gebhardt (2) 7 run, 4 run, Poague 5 run. PAT — Eklund run, Kitchener 3 kicks.

ROCK CREEK 54, CLAY CENTER 14

Rock Creek;14;19;21;0;—;54

Clay Center;0;8;6;0;—;14

Rock Creek — Killingsworth (3) 7 run, 15 run, 7 run, Whaley 45 pass from Killingsworth, 6 pass from Killingsworth, Plummer 80 kickoff return, Forge 2 run, Golden 5 run. PAT — Golden 4 kicks, Killingsworth run.

CLay Center — Ferguson 4 run, Mullin 3 run. PAT — Glavan run.

ROSSVILLE 62, COUNCIL GROVE 13

Rossville;20;13;22;7;—;62

Council Grove;0;7;6;0;—;13

Rossville — Horak (3) 12 run, 54 run, 7 run, Rezac 9 run, Sowers (2) 5 pass from Horak, 19 run, Brown 15 pass from Horak, Reeves 30 pass from Horak, Perine 1 run. PAT — Sowers 2 runs, Reeves 4 kicks, Giacoma kick.

Council Grove — Bieling 60 run, King 44 pass from Bieling. PAT — Bieling kick.

VALLEY HEIGHTS 28, NORTHERN HEIGHTS 13

Valley Heights;16;12;0;0;—;28

Northern Heights;0;7;6;0;—;13

Valley Heights — Beardsley (2) 44 run, 1 run, Coggins 11 run, L’Ecuyer 52 run. PAT — Coggins run, House run.

Northern Heights — Preisner 18 pass from Heiman, Floyd 38 run. PAT — Bergasa Marton kick.

WAVERLY 68, HARTFORD 20

Hartford;6;0;8;6;—;20

Waverly;24;16;14;14;—;60

Hartford — Sull (2) 55 pass from Smith, 16 run, Navarro 8 pass from Sull. PAT — Sull run.

Waverly — Foster (5) 12 run, 10 run, 70 run, 41 run, 10 run, Wilson (3) 1 run, 43 run, 7 run, Bartley 54 pass from Foster. PAT — Wilson 2 runs, Foster run, Pope 2 pass from Foster, Rodriguez pass from Foster, Wallace run.