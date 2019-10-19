HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL BOXSCORES
CHASE COUNTY 60, VALLEY FALLS 14
Valley Falls;6;8;X;X;—;14
Chase County;20;40;X;X;—;60
Valley Falls — Cervantes 15 pass from Pickerell, Pickerell 29 run. PAT — Run.
Chase County — Rogers (3) 43 run, 60 run, 19 run, C. Budke (4) 22 run, 17 run, 37 run, 25 run, Eidman 10 pass from C. Budke. PAT — Rogers 2 runs, Holloway run, C. Budke 3 runs.
FRANKFORT 24, AXTELL 20
Frankfort;12;0;6;6;—;24
Axtell;8;6;0;6;—;20
Frankfort — G. Dalinghaus (2) 50 run, 67 run, Cornelison 14 run, Bussmann 32 pass from Cornelison.
Axtell — D. Buessing (2) 24 pass from Detweiler, 6 pass from Detweiler, M. Buessing 1 run. PAT — Detweiler run.
HESSTON 43, CHAPMAN 32
Chapman;0;12;6;14;—;32
Hesston;14;14;0;15;—;43
Chapman — Liebau 38 pass from Erickson, Litzinger (2) 8 pass from Erickson, 40 pass from Erickson, Erickson (2) 1 run, 51 run. PAT — Erickson run.
Hesston — Cox 37 pass from Eilert, Eilert (2) 3 run, 1 run, Arnold (2) 1 run, 11 run, Bollinger 35 pass from Eilert. PAT — Nelson 6 kicks.
JACKSON HEIGHTS 36, JEFFERSON NORTH 8
Jackson Heights;6;8;6;16;—;36
Jefferson North;0;8;0;0;—;8
Jackson Heights — Williams (2) 35 run, 44 run, Thompson 9 run, Amon 4 run, Dohl 10 run. PAT — Amon 2 runs.
Jefferson North — Feldkamp 14 pass from Tweed. PAT — Noll pass from Tweed.
LEBO 62, MARANATHA 36
Maranath;8;14;8;6;—;36
Lebo;30;12;14;6;—;62
Maranatha — Utech 20 pass from Burdette, 6 pass from Burdette, Burdette 5 run, West (2) 1 pass from Burdette, 3 run. PAT — Utech 2 pass from Burdette, West pass from Burdette.
Lebo — Reese (2) 60 pass from McEwen, 69 pass from McEwen, Bailey (2) 17 pass from McEwen, 9 pass from McEwen, Ott 19 pass from McEwen, McEwen (2) 1 run, 1 run, Davies (2) 6 pass from McEwen, 26 pass from McEwen. PAT — McEwen 3 runs, Davies pass from McEwen.
MDCV 82, WAKEFIELD 34
Wakefield;12;16;6;X;—;34
MdCV;30;38;14;X;—;82
Wakefield — Vann (4) 27 run, 45 kickoff return, 25 run, 6 run, Krueger 8 pass from Vann. PAT — Vann run, Krueger pass from Vann.
Marais des Cygnes Valley — Baker (4) 4 run, 1 run, 5 run, 33 interception return, Lingenfelter 16 pass from Lacey, Lacey (2) 26 run, 65 run, Holloway (2) 11 pass from Lacey, 15 pass from Lacey, Vanderpool (2) 35 pass from Lacey, 6 pass from Lacey, PAT — Lacey 2 runs, Baker 2 runs, Vanderpool 2 pass from Lacey, Baker pass from Lacey.
MAUR HILL 49, PLEASANT RIDGE 14
Pleasant Ridge;7;0;0;7;;14
Maur Hill;14;20;15;0;—;49
Pleasant Ridge — Heckman (2) 6 run, 17 pass from Gibson. PAT — Battle 2 kicks.
Maur Hill — Schwinn 15 run, 16 run, 49 pass from J. Caudle, D. Caudle 16 pass from J. Caudle, Kocour 55 pass from J. Caudle, Smith 4 run, Siebenmorgen 11 pass from J. Caudle. PAt — Folsom 5 kicks, Caudle pass.
RILEY COUNTY 33, SE-SALINE 29
Riley County;15;6;6;6;—;33
SE-Saline;8;14;7;0;—;29
Riley County — T. Harmison (2) 24 pass from G. Harmison, 15 pass from G. Harmison, Barnes (2) 38 run, 5 run, Brokenicky 25 pass from G. Harmison. PAT — Brokenicky run, Abernathy kick.
Southeast-Saline — Banks 1 run, Gebhardt (2) 7 run, 4 run, Poague 5 run. PAT — Eklund run, Kitchener 3 kicks.
ROCK CREEK 54, CLAY CENTER 14
Rock Creek;14;19;21;0;—;54
Clay Center;0;8;6;0;—;14
Rock Creek — Killingsworth (3) 7 run, 15 run, 7 run, Whaley 45 pass from Killingsworth, 6 pass from Killingsworth, Plummer 80 kickoff return, Forge 2 run, Golden 5 run. PAT — Golden 4 kicks, Killingsworth run.
CLay Center — Ferguson 4 run, Mullin 3 run. PAT — Glavan run.
ROSSVILLE 62, COUNCIL GROVE 13
Rossville;20;13;22;7;—;62
Council Grove;0;7;6;0;—;13
Rossville — Horak (3) 12 run, 54 run, 7 run, Rezac 9 run, Sowers (2) 5 pass from Horak, 19 run, Brown 15 pass from Horak, Reeves 30 pass from Horak, Perine 1 run. PAT — Sowers 2 runs, Reeves 4 kicks, Giacoma kick.
Council Grove — Bieling 60 run, King 44 pass from Bieling. PAT — Bieling kick.
VALLEY HEIGHTS 28, NORTHERN HEIGHTS 13
Valley Heights;16;12;0;0;—;28
Northern Heights;0;7;6;0;—;13
Valley Heights — Beardsley (2) 44 run, 1 run, Coggins 11 run, L’Ecuyer 52 run. PAT — Coggins run, House run.
Northern Heights — Preisner 18 pass from Heiman, Floyd 38 run. PAT — Bergasa Marton kick.
WAVERLY 68, HARTFORD 20
Hartford;6;0;8;6;—;20
Waverly;24;16;14;14;—;60
Hartford — Sull (2) 55 pass from Smith, 16 run, Navarro 8 pass from Sull. PAT — Sull run.
Waverly — Foster (5) 12 run, 10 run, 70 run, 41 run, 10 run, Wilson (3) 1 run, 43 run, 7 run, Bartley 54 pass from Foster. PAT — Wilson 2 runs, Foster run, Pope 2 pass from Foster, Rodriguez pass from Foster, Wallace run.