AUGUSTA — The Augusta Orioles needed double overtime to beat the 10th seeded Coffeyville Field Kinley 29-26 on Friday night at Hiller Stadium.

Augusta led 19-6 and the kicking game find itself in a game after some self-inflicted penalties and a turnover on the 1-yard line led to a game that was knotted at 19-all.

The Orioles found themselves on the 9-yard line with no time remaining after two personal foul penalties moved them from the 31 of Coffeyville to the nine. Hunter Anderson scrambled on the final play for 15 yards and had his facemask pulled on. The Golden Tornado hit Anderson out of bounds, tacking on more yards on the play.

Augusta lined up for the game winner but a bad snap saw Augusta forced to scramble. Jett Hand picked up the loose ball, throwing it up to Jacob Money. He scrambled and was pulled down at the 1-yard line, ending regulation with the game tied at 19-all.

“It would have been unfair to win on a play like that,” Augusta head coach Jason Filbeck said. “I’m proud of the way they earned the heart fought victory.”

It’s Augusta’s first playoff victory since 2005 and the first under Filbeck.

“Would not have believed my first playoff victory came with only four seniors,” Filbeck said.

Augusta will now get the rematch they’ve been yearning for. Augusta lost to Andover Central 35-7 in Week 1. The game was closer than the final score indicated.

Augusta senior Ryan Andrews found pay dirt first. The senior galloped through the front line and to the end zone on a 55-yard run. The extra point was missed and that was the story of the game.

The Orioles were missing their starting holder due to Mononucleosis and their starting center due to an injury. It led to numerous issues within the kicking game. Augusta missed two extra points and botch a hold attempt on a field goal.

They were able to get it together when it mattered.

“Our guys stepped up,” Filbeck said. “We were missing some key players and we had guys step up and that was the difference for us."

Coffeyville had their own kicking issues, missing two extra points themselves.

“It’s something about Coffeyville,” Filbeck said. “We’ve only played them twice since I’ve been here and both times it’s been wild.”

Coffeyville pulled within 19-13 when Aaron Rutherford found Tyrone Johnson for a 67-yard touchdown pass. Again, the extra point was no good.

Rutherford finished 8-of-23 for 179 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for 58 yards and one fumble.

Johnson had 113 yards receiving on four catches.

Late in the fourth, Augusta drove to the 1-yard line of Coffeyville, but a botched snap was recovered at the 1-yard line with 3:32 remaining in regulation.

The Tornado punted with 1:35 remaining, pinning Augusta on their own 6-yard line. As Methodically as you can with the time remaining, Augusta made their move down the field, eventually ending in the wild panic that would ensue.

On the first play of overtime, Causing would get back into the end zone, another 10-yard touchdown run, giving Augusta the 26-19 lead.

Rutherford answered two plays later, equalizing the game at 26-26.

On the next possession, Rutherford would fumble and Tallon Martin would recover, giving the Orioles their chance at victory.

Tyler Kohls hit the 33-yard field goal to push the Orioles into the next round.

Anderson finished with 81 yards rushing and 12-of-16 passing for 94 yards.

Andrews had 109 yards on 13 carries for two touchdowns.

“We’ll get prepared for Andover Central,” Filbeck said. “Another victory means more reps for the young guys.”

8 a.m. comes early. I can’t wait.”

CHS 0 0 13 6 7 0 - 26

AHS 6 7 6 0 7 3 - 29

1ST AUG - 55-yard TD run by Ryan Andrews (kick is no good).

2ND AUG - 17-yard TD run by Ryan Andrews (kick is good).

3RD CHS - 3-yard TD run by Seth Bromley (kick is no good).

3RD AUG - 10-yard TD run by Justin Clausing (kick is no good).

3RD CHS - 22-yard TD from Aaron Rutherford to Tyron Johnson (kick is good).

4TH AUG - 67-YARD TD PASS from Aaron Rutherford to Tyron Johnson.

OT AUG - 10-yard TD run by Clausing (kick is good).

OT CHS - 10-yard run by Rutherford (kick is good).

2OT AUG - 33-yard Fg by Tyler Kohls is good.