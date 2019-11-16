OLPE — Centralia flipped the script on Olpe in Friday night's Class 1A playoff game, advancing to the semifinals with a 22-20 victory.

A year after seeing Olpe deny the Panthers on a game-tying two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter, Centralia returned the favor. Up 22-14 late in the fourth quarter, the Panthers gave up a 17-yard touchdown pass from Colby Hoelting to Wylie Redeker.

But Centralia was able to stop the Eagles on a game-tying two-point conversion pass attempt, securing the narrow victory.

"The kids played extremely hard for 48 minutes," Centralia coach Larry Glatczak said. "I'm super proud of our team and the chemistry they have built. That was a huge stop on the two-point conversion."

Olpe led 14-6 at halftime on a pair of touchdown passes from Hoelting to Jordan Barnard. But Centralia tied the game on Kamble Haverkamp's 76-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and then took a 22-14 lead on Haverkamp's 24-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Haverkamp then ran in the two-point conversion for what ended up being the game-winning points. He finished with 197 yards rushing.

"It was a great game to be a part of," Olpe coach Chris Schmidt said. "Unfortunately they made a play or two more than us."

Centralia (10-1) will take on Jackson Heights (9-2) in next Friday's 1A semifinals.

JACKSON HEIGHTS 42, COLGAN 10 — Cooper Williams ran for four touchdowns, powering Heights to a runaway victory over Colgan.

After losing 34-7 to Colgan in last year's 1A quarterfinals, the Cobras came out and took control right from the start in the rematch. Williams had touchdown runs of 3 and 1 yards in the first quarter, staking Heights to a 14-0 lead and after a Colgan field goal, Jason Bosley scored on a 9-yard run.

Colgan cut the deficit to 21-10 before Dylan Thompson scampered for a 59-yard touchdown run and Williams added touchdown runs of 9 and 2 yards to finish off the dominating win.

NEMAHA CENTRAL 44, HUMBOLDT 28 — Nemaha Central led just 6-0 at halftime, but outscored undefeated Humboldt 24-14 in the third quarter to pull away for the victory.

Gavin Duryea staked the Thunder to a 14-0 lead with touchdown runs of 4 and 1 yards, but Humboldt answered with a 48-yard touchdown run by Conor Haviland to make it 14-6.

From there, every time Nemaha scores, Humboldt had an answer until Duryea sealed it with an 8-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Duryea finished with four touchdowns on the night, while Dylan Schuletjans threw a 51-yard TD pass and Tyler Gerety had a 36-yard scoring run.

"We overcame some first-half turnovers," Nemaha coach Warren Seitz said. "Offensively we continued to score in the second half and they continued to answer. Both teams overcame adversity throughout the game."

PERRY-LECOMPTON 30, PRAIRIE VIEW 6 — Perry-Lecompton led 10-0 at halftime and built a 24-0 lead, handing Prairie View its only loss of the season.

William Welch threw a pair of touchdown passes to James Roush and added a third touchdown pass to Dawson Williams. Welch threw for 146 yards overall and Thad Metcalfe added 95 yards rushing and a touchdown.

The Kaw (8-3) will take on Hayden (10-1) in a rematch of a district game which Perry won 21-20 in overtime.

AXTELL 76, CENTRE 26 — Axtell jumped out to a 36-6 lead in the second quarter and finished Centre off late to advance to the state semifinals for the second straight year.

Quinn Buessing threw for 257 yards and four touchdowns and was one of four Eagles to run for a touchdown as Axtell dominated from start to finish. JJ Hart returned from injury to run for 95 yards and two touchdowns and Isaac Detweiler ran for two touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass.

Axtell (10-1) will take on Twin Valley League rival Hanover (10-1), which rolled past undefeated St. Paul 62-30. Axtell handed Hanover its lone loss of the season with a 28-26 victory in October.

HANOVER 62, ST. PAUL 30 — Hanover continued on its quest for a fourth straight Eight-Man Division II state championship by handing St. Paul its first loss of the season.

Colin Jueneman set the tone for the night, returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown. He also caught a 55-yard touchdown pass in the opening half as Hanover led 38-22 at halftime.

Emmitt Jueneman returned an interception for a touchdown in the second half and Hanover never let St. Paul catch up.

MADISON 60, CALDWELL 14 — Madison kept its undefeated season going, taking a 22-0 lead on Caldwell early in the second quarter and pouring it on the rest of the way.

Ryan Wolgram and Brome Rayburn each ran for two touchdowns and the Bulldogs had six rushing touchdowns overall and racked up 218 yards on the ground while holding Caldwell to 174 total yards.

Madison (11-0) will take on No. 1 Canton-Galva (11-0), which beat South Central 42-16 in a battle of unbeatens.