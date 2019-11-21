BARTLESVILLE, Okla.—The Bethany women's basketball team suffered their first loss on the road at the hands of Oklahoma Wesleyan. The Swedes fell to the Eagles 71-50 in their first KCAC road contest of the season.

The teams stayed even throughout the first quarter with the Swedes scoring first. However, at just under the halfway point, OKWU took their first lead of the game, going on an offensive push to keep that lead throughout the remainder of the quarter. With a three-pointer to lead things off in the second quarter, the Eagles were able to extend their advantage to double-digits for the first time in the contest. However, the Swedes put in a bucket on the return trip down the court to begin a 9-0 run, getting back within one of the Eagles. Oklahoma Wesleyan was able to once again grow their lead to five point but the Swedes were again able to go on an 11-0 run to take a six-point lead. The Eagles scored twice before the half concluded but the Swedes took a 34-32 advantage into the break. In the second half, OKWU's offense came out firing on all cylinders going on a 14-2 run over the first five minutes to once again take a double-digit lead. Back to back buckets by the Swedes cut this advantage back down to six but the Eagles once again went on a large offensive run to close out the quarter with a 14-point advantage. Bethany looked down a large lead going into the final quarter of regulation. The Swedes worked to cut the OKWU lead down to 11 points but the Eagles' offense did not back down closing out the game with a 12-2 run to secure their lead and the win.

The Bethany offense was led by Hannah Ferguson, sophomore center, with 12 points and a team high of five rebounds. Lauren Welsch, junior guard, and Halei Wortham, junior guard, each had seven points while Welsch also had five boards. Autumn Garrett, freshman guard, and Destinee Goodin, junior forward, each added three assists to Bethany's offensive efforts. As a team the Swedes shot 31.1 percent from the field and they pulled down 32 total rebounds.

Up Next . . .

The Swedes return home on Saturday, Nov. 23 to take on the Braves of Ottawa University. This KCAC contest is set to begin at 5 p.m. inside Hahn Gymnasium.