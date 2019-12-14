CHENEY, KANSAS – Wellington fell into a 15-0 hole and were never able to recover as the Crusaders finished second in the 25th annual Cardinal Classic. Despite the 56-32 loss to Cheney, Wellington finishes second in what many coaches feel to be a very tough field.

With the loss, the Crusaders fall to 2-1 on the year.

“Our goal this week was two wins and we got those earlier this week,” Wellington head coach Joe Newman said. “We competed for a championship tonight. That’s all you can ask for.”

While the offense of Cheney technically scored the points, it was the defense that proved to be the best on Saturday night. The full court press that has destroyed teams in this tournament proved worthy of another buffet. The Crusaders found themselves for a large portion of the first half with more backcourt violations (3) than they did made field goals (2).

“Cheney is a quality basketball team,” Newman said. “We came across a better team. They really executed that 1-3-1 press really well and took advantage of it.”

When they did it get it over half court, it was the side-to-side trapping action that pinned Wellington into corners, which either led to a tough shot or a turnover. Berkeley Wright finally gave the Crusaders their second made basket with 4:22 to go until halftime when he sank a three from the left side, keeping Wellington within 29-6.

Tanner Meyer would get a second three right before the half to cut the Cheney halftime advantage to 39-12.

It was much of the same out of halftime. The Cardinals pressed and Wellington appeared to be flustered by the length and athleticism of Cheney.

The entire night could be summed up when sophomore Luke Grace made a behind-the-back, John Stockton pass to Harrison Voth to put the Cardinals up 31 in the third.

"Everyone in this area knows he can stroke it [Harrison Voth]," Newman said. "Our goal was to know where he was at; get a hand in his face and contest it his shots. That's all you can do."

Voth was exceptional for the Cardinals. He hit six three-pointers, five in the first half. He finished with a game high 29 points.

Wellington made a run after Cheney took their starters out. They were able to trim the 33-point deficit down to 24 on some nice passing and ball movement from the reserves.

As the Crusaders move to finish their fall break, they’ll travel to Rose Hill to take on Koby Campbell and the Rose Hill Rockets on Tuesday, Dec. 17. Then, they’ll wrap up the first semester with a game against Mulvane on Friday, Dec. 20.

“You can’t hang your head for too long,” Newman said. “We have a big game on Tuesday.”

Wellington – 6; 6; 13; 7 – 32

Cheney – 23; 16; 12; 5 – 56

Wellington: Berkeley Wright 11, Meyer 5, Jack Wright 3, Soles 3, Brown 3, Witham 3, Long 2, Cornejo 2,

Cheney: Voth 29, Grace 10, Block 5, Middleton 4, Petz 4, Peintner 2, Olmstead 1, Papathanasziu 1