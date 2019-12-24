ABBY PEEK, LEBO | BASKETBALL SOPHOMORE

HER PERFORMANCE: Peek had a big week in leading Lebo to wins over Burlingame and Class 1A No. 3 Waverly. After scoring 17 points in the Wolves’ 44-35 win over Burlingame, Peek followed with a 19-point outing in the 46-43 win over Waverly. The last of her 19 came on a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Lebo the upset win.

COACH’S COMMENT: “Abby was not only a tough guard offensively for us last week, but defensively was just as strong,” Lebo coach Patrick Gardner said. “She did a great job of locking in on opposing teams’ best players and creating opportunities for us to force teams into tough shots and turnovers that led to points.”

TOP 10: OTHER CANDIDATES

KAI ALLEN, SILVER LAKE WRESTLING: Allen improved to 11-1, winning the 132-pound title at the Abilene Invitational. No. 1 in Class 3-2-1A at 132, Allen posted four pin wins in his pool, including one of Class 4A No. 5 Koda Dipman of Pratt, before taking a 6-0 win over Class 3-2-1A No. 2 Aaron Lenker of Phillipsburg in the finals.

CAMERON BEARDSLEY, VALLEY HEIGHTS BASKETBALL: Beardsley averaged 21 points in leading the Mustangs to a pair of wins. The junior guard scored 28 in a 60-56 win over Frankfort.

EVAN DEAN, SANTA FE TRAIL WRESTLING: Dean improved to 18-0 in capturing the 285-pound title at the Abilene Invitational. Ranked No. 2 in Class 4A, Dean pinned all four tourney foes, two in less than a minute, and recorded a first-period fall over Phillipsburg’s Rylan Hays in the finals.

STAVION JONES, SEABURY BASKETBALL: Jones hit 14 of 20 shots from the field and scored 30 points, while adding 5 assists, 5 steals and 3 rebounds, in an 82-32 win over Christ Prep. The junior guard is averaging nearly 24 points, 5 assists and 5 steals per game.

WYATT LANGE, CLIFTON-CLYDE BASKETBALL: Lange averaged 21.5 points in leading the Eagles to a pair of wins and a 6-0 start. Lange posted his first double-double with 24 points and 13 rebounds against Wetmore and scored 19 points with seven rebounds against Linn.

AVERY GATZEMEYER/TYLER LOCKHART, VALLEY FALLS BASKETBALL: Gatzemeyer hit six 3-pointers in one quarter and finished with 22 points in three quarters in the Dragons' 72-36 win over Oskaloosa. Lockhart, meanwhile, scored 20 points and grabbed six rebounds against Oskaloosa and had 15 points and eight rebounds in a win over Pleasant Ridge, helping the Dragons to a 5-0 start.

KALEB STRODA, ABILENE WRESTLING: Stroda won the 120-pound title at the Abilene Invitational, pinning all four tournament foes. He pinned Salina Central’s Dawson Hogan in the finals, improving to 10-1 on the season.

XERARCH TUNGJAROENKUL, EMPORIA WRESTLING: A freshman, Tungjaroenkul claimed the championship at the Emporia Winter Classic at 132 pounds, improving to 11-1 on the season. No. 3 in Class 5A, Tungjaroenkul knocked off Class 6A No. 2 Lou Fincher of Free State 5-2 in the finals.

NACCHS WAHWASSUCK, ROYAL VALLEY BASKSETBALL: Wahwassuck averaged 18.5 points in leading the Panthers to wins over Holton and Hiawatha. Wahwassuck scored 21 in the Hiawatha win as the Panthers improved to 4-0.

JOSIE WEISHAAR, JEFFERSON NORTH BASKETBALL: Weisharr continued her big senior season, averaging 25.5 points, 7 rebounds, 6.5 steals and 3 assists in the Chargers’ two wins as they improved to 5-0. Weishaar scored 31 against Horton, adding 8 rebounds, 5 steals and 5 assists.