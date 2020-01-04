LAWRENCE — What now stands as Kansas basketball’s most impressive active streak added another notch Saturday.

The No. 3-ranked Jayhawks rallied from an early 10-point hole to down No. 16 West Virginia 60-53 at Allen Fieldhouse, earning a conference-opening victory. With the outcome, KU extended its winning streak in league openers to 29, a stretch that predates the Big 12 itself.

Udoka Azubuike led the way with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Devon Dotson pitched in 16 points and Marcus Garrett 12 to round out the double-figure scorers for KU, which shot 36.4% in the first half but 44% in the second.

KU started the game just 2-for-9 from the free-throw line but finished 19-for-30, including a 13-for-17 clip in the second half. Nursing a three-point lead with less than a minute left, Garrett went 2-for-2 from the line and Dotson 4-for-4 to close out the victory in the top-25 showdown.

KU coach Bill Self cited Azubuike’s “great” play in the second half, Garrett’s defense on Derek Culver (five points on 1-for-6 shooting in 21 minutes) and Dotson’s conditioning in a wire-to-wire performance as the biggest keys in the comeback victory.

“A tough-ass win, just to be real honest with you,” Self said in a postgame radio interview. “That’s one of the hardest first games to open conference play that we’ve had that I can remember. I thought the guys responded to the physicality pretty good after we were shocked initially.”

The Jayhawks (11-2, 1-0 Big 12) entered the break down six at the end of a first half that was dominated by Mountaineer true freshman Oscar Tshiebwe.

Tshiebwe, a 6-foot-9, 258-pound forward out of Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, had an opening-period double-double, scoring 15 points and hauling in 10 rebounds in 17 minutes. He had seven of the staggering 12 first-half offensive rebounds for the Mountaineers (11-2, 0-1), who entered as the Big 12’s most successful team in that realm with 14.3 offensive rebounds per game and an offensive rebounding percentage of 38%.

“Man, Oscar, he’s a grown man. I’ve never played against somebody like that,” Azubuike said. “He’s hard to move in the paint — really physical, really strong. That was my first time playing him. I tried to box him out and he couldn’t move. He wasn’t moving."

KU, meanwhile, committed 10 turnovers in the opening frame en route to a 30-24 deficit at the intermission, having trailed by as many as 10 in the first half. Dotson posted 12 points and had three steals before the break but was one of only three KU players to score in the opening 20 minutes.

“They were so much more physical than what we probably thought they would be — not the coaches but the players — and I think we were shocked,” Self said. “I think we were shell-shocked initially. And we were lucky we got it to six at halftime.”

Christian Braun started the second half for KU in place of forward David McCormack, and the true freshman played a big role in the Jayhawks clawing back from the deficit.

Braun's offensive rebound on an Azubuike missed free throw set up a bucket that made it a one-possession game, and later, his layup through contact and subsequent free-throw make gave KU a 40-38 lead with 12:45 left. That make kick-started an 8-0 run for the Jayhawks, a rally capped on an Azubuike dunk on a lob pass from Ochai Agbaji that delivered a 45-38 advantage for the home squad with 9:31 remaining.

WVU, meanwhile, was just 3-for-11 from the floor with seven turnovers in the first 10 minutes of the second half. Culver ended WVU’s scoring drought with a pair of free-throw makes, but it was Braun again with the answer, his short make re-establishing a seven-point cushion for the Jayhawks.

While KU hit just 1 of 7 field goal tries after that bucket, it was an emphatic one — Azubuike slammed home a dunk on a lob from Dotson to make their lead 49-42 with 4:50 remaining — and WVU continued to struggle itself on offense, a Taz Sherman bucket the only make in a 1-for-13 team shooting skid.

McCormack’s dunk on yet another lob, this time from Garrett, gave KU a 52-44 edge with 3:10 remaining. At long last, WVU had a player come to life on offense — Miles McBride’s jumper the next trip down the court kick-started a swift 7-2 run for the Mountaineers, with McBride scoring five points in that stretch to cut the visiting team’s deficit to just three points with under a minute left.

But sent to the line for a one-and-one, Garrett hit both of his free-throw tries for a 56-51 lead with 46.3 seconds remaining. McBride was offline on the WVU’s next trip down the court, and Dotson put the game away from the free-throw line, hitting four consecutive attempts for a nine-point lead 13 seconds left, a deficit insurmountable for any team — especially the offensively-challenged Mountaineers.

Braun played all 20 minutes in the second half, finishing the game with six points on 2-for-3 shooting with five rebounds and two steals. Self said the decision to go to Braun after halftime came from a need for the team to put its “toughest guys” on the floor.

“I thought he did really well,” Self said. “He didn’t get outside of who he was and played fairly conservative on offense, and still yet made a couple of big plays. Certainly defensively and rebounding he did a good job going after the ball.”

Tshiebwe (17 points, 17 rebounds) paced the Mountaineers, who finished with 21 offensive rebounds and an overall 44-30 edge on the glass. WVU was limited to a 32.2% shooting clip and a 28% mark in the second half.

KU continues Big 12 play with its first league road contest, a 7 p.m. Wednesday tilt against Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

“That’ll be a hard game,” Self said. “You get through that one way or another and you’ve got Baylor, a top-10 team coming in here. This is a time for us to get better, but in a weird way I do think we grew up. I think there’s some guys on the bench that didn’t play, Isaiah (Moss) and Tristan (Enaruna), that have got to be contributors for us to be a really good team, but the guys that did I thought that was a big step in growing up and knowing how tough and how competitive you have to be to win games in this league.”