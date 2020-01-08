EMPORIA — There was a whole lot working against Topeka High’s boys in the first half of Tuesday night’s 2020 opener at Emporia.

There were turnovers, a whopping 13 of them in the half. There were technical fouls, two of them.

And there was Emporia’s Charles Snyder, who scored at will on his way to 14 first-quarter points and 21 in the half.

And yet when Trojan coach Eric King looked up at the scoreboard at halftime, his team was tied 29-29 with the host Spartans.

“We knew we took their best shot,” King said. “We just had to settle down, work our offense and play a little better defense. If we could do that, we’d be fine.”

High never really found a way to shut down Snyder, who finished with a game-high 33 points. But the Trojans shored up the other parts of their game well enough to pull away for a big 76-69 road win, improving to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in Centennial League play.

“It’s a tough place to play,” King said. “Good win.”

In the opening half, in particular the first quarter, High was simply its own worst enemy. The Trojans got out to a quick 7-2 lead but then saw eight turnovers in the final six minutes of the quarter inject life into the Spartans, most notably Snyder.

Snyder scored all but four of Emporia’s points in the quarter, hitting 7 of 12 shots as the Spartans climbed out of their early hole and led 18-11 at the end of the period. He then started the second quarter with a three-point play to push Emporia’s lead to 10 before High began to chip away.

In the process, the Trojans got chippy as well with Da’Vonshai Harden and Geivonnii Williams each getting hit with technicals. Instead of dousing the Trojans’ flame, Emporia coach Beau Welch thought the Ts fueled them.

“The technicals got them going,” Welch said. “We were able to make some baskets, but it really got them going. They picked their pressure up and two minutes after the technicals, we’re tied. It didn’t seem to hurt them a bit.”

Williams nailed a pair of 3-pointers during a 14-4 Trojan run that got High back to square and after a 38-38 tie midway through the third quarter, High finally hit its stride.

King Sutton and Carlos Esquibel each scored four points during a 15-4 run that featured points from five different Trojans and produced a 53-42 lead.

High only turned it over once in the period and hit six straight shots during the decisive run, part of a night where the Trojans hit 27 of 49 shots overall.

“We just had to run our offense instead of sitting out there jacking up shots,” King said. “I’m trying to break these guys of that. We’re learning how to run this offense and get good shots. Once we learn that, we’re going to be fine.”

Emporia got within three with four minutes to go, but High answered with a 7-0 run started by a three-point play from Isiah Esquibel. The Trojans then hit free throws down the stretch and finished 16 of 20 at the stripe overall.

Sutton led four Trojans in double figures with 20 points, while Carlos Esquibel had 15 and Isiah Esquibel and Williams each had 13. Snyder’s monster 33-point night saw him go 14 of 27 from the floor, while Skyler Douglas added 15 and Hunter Hines had 11.

TOPEKA HIGH BOYS 76, EMPORIA 69

Topeka High;11;18;24;23;—;76

Emporia;18;11;15;25;—;69

Topeka High (4-2, 2-1) — Smith 1-2 1-2 3, Harden 1-5 4-4 7, Sutton 7-13 6-7 20, C. Esquibel 6-9 2-2 15, I. Esquibel 5-8 2-5 13, Williams 5-9 0-0 13, Cooks 1-2 0-0 3, James 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-49 16-20 76

Emporia (4-3, 2-2) — Hoyt 0-4 2-2 2, Baumgartner 2-4 2-2 6, Hines 5-9 0-0 11, Douglas 7-16 1-1 15, Snyder 14-27 5-11 33, Kirmer 0-0 0-0 0, Corum 0-0 0-0 0, Gilpin 1-1 0-0 2, Stewart 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-71 10-16 69

3-point goals — Topeka 5-19 (Williams 3-6, Harden 1-4, C. Esquibel 1-4, Cooks 1-2, Smith 0-1, Sutton 0-1, I. Esquibel 0-1); Emporia 1-8 (Hines 1-2, Hoyt 0-1, Baumgartner 0-1, Douglas 0-2, Snyder 0-1). Total fouls — Topeka 13, Emporia 13. Fouled out — none. Technicals — Topeka: Harden, Williams.