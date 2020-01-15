Great Bend’s Alex Schremmer was a one-man wrecking crew on Tuesday night at Hays High, but several clutch plays from the Indians helped Hays withstand the damage and notch a 64-62 rivalry win.

Schremmer was nearly unstoppable for most of the night, scoring 38 points and hitting seven 3-pointers. He staked the Panthers to a four-point lead with 3:30 left before the Indians answered with a 7-0 run including two big buckets inside by senior forward Dylan Ruder.

“That was the game right there,” Hays High coach Alex Hutchins said of the Indians’ response. “After they went on that run, I thought it looked like a bunch of seniors making plays, a bunch of grizzled vets that have been on the court and out on the football field and out on the baseball diamond together.

“In the huddle, we talked about ‘Are you tough enough to snatch this back? Are you tough enough to finish this game doing what we need to do?' And the boys responded.”

The Indians then overtook the Panthers in the final minute thanks to big buckets by Jason Krannawitter and Ruder.

Krannawitter hit a step-back 3-pointer to put the Indians up three with 52 seconds left, and Dylan Ruder restored the 3-point lead on a putback with about 30 seconds left.

In the waning moments, Schremmer put up a 3 that was contested by T.J. Nunnery. Nunnery was called for a foul after the shot, putting Schremmer at the line for a one-and-one with 0.7 seconds left.

Schremmer made the first free throw to make it a two-point game, then intentionally missed the second attempt, but did not draw iron, allowing the Indians to inbound the ball and run out the clock.

The Indians moved to 5-2 overall and 2-0 in Western Athletic Conference play while Great Bend dropped to 5-4 overall and 1-1 in WAC play.

Nunnery led the Indians with 18 points while Ruder scored 11 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter. Jace Linenberger added 10.

“To be able to develop that chemistry in those clutch situations is huge for this team moving forward,” Ruder said.

Check hdnews.net and Thursday’s print edition for a full recap with more comments from Hutchins and Ruder.