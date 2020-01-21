LAWRENCE — Bruce Weber tried to focus attention on what happened for the first 39 minutes, 59 seconds, but in the end a disappointing performance by his Kansas State Wildcats was overshadowed by the aftermath.

But despite a melee that erupted after DaJuan Gordon stole the ball from Kansas' Silvio De Sousa with time running out and De Sousa in turn blocking his shot, the fact remained that the Wildcats lost the Sunflower Showdown much earlier on many fronts.

"Credit to them, they kicked our butt in so many ways," Weber said after the game finally ended with an 81-60 loss to No. 3-ranked KU. "Obviously Christian (Braun, KU freshman) had a special night for them and made some threes.

"We had a special night the other day against West Virginia (and) DaJuan was our spark. They had a spark and when you get games like that, it happens at home."

But Braun, who had a breakout game with 20 points and six 3-pointers, was hardly the entire story for the Jayhawks, who dominated across the board. They outscored K-State 40-22 despite shifting to a smaller lineup early in the first half, had a 20-6 edge off turnovers and a 22-11 advantage on second-chance points, thanks to a 17-13 advantage on the offensive boards.

Those numbers were even starker midway through the second half.

"I thought we started out OK. They had four turnovers to start the game, and they didn't have a turnover the rest of the half," Weber said. "Obviously second-chance points was a big difference.

"They had 17-13 (offensive rebounds), but ours were probably late. Theirs were when they really mattered."

The game plan initially was to control Udoka Azubuike under the basket with double-teams, but the KU big man effectively kicked the ball to the perimeter, where the Jayhawks made them pay. Azubuike finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds.

"We battled Azubuike inside, we battled (David) McCormack, but their guards got downhill — they had 40 points in the paint, it was 40-22 and that's just too many. You've got to protect the paint against them."

There were a few highlights for the Wildcats, primarily junior guard David Sloan, who got his second start and led the team with 17 points and five assists. Xavier Sneed added 16 points and forward Makol Mawien had his most productive game in a while with 11 points and five rebounds.

"I thought he started poorly, had some of those turnovers early," Weber said of Sloan. "But he can make some plays, he gets downhill. For a little guy he gets in that paint and makes some good plays.

"He gave us a lot more than a lot of guys."