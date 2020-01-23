To submit an item for the Outdoors calendar, contact The Topeka Capital-Journal by fax: 785-295-1230 or email at jrouse@cjonline.com. View the complete calendar online.

JANUARY

23-26 — Overland Park Boat Show, Overland Park Convention Center. Show times are noon to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $9 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and under. For more info, call 913-439-5382.

24-26 — Kansas Monster Buck Classic, Exhibition Hall and the Domer Arena at Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka. Show hours are 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Single-day passes $5, three-day passes $10, children 16 and under get in free. For more information, visit the Kansas Monster Buck Classic Facebook page or contact Tyler Kirby at 620-339-9026 or KSMonsterBuck@gmail.com.

25 — Crappie University, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Johnson County Community College. Students ages 14-17 are welcome to enroll if attending with a parent who is also enrolled. To enroll, go to https://tinyurl.com/s99cfar/. Cost to enroll is $89.

25 — Cedar Bluff Ducks Unlimited Banquet, 5:30 to 10 p.m., Trego County Community Building in WaKeeney. For more info, contact Jared Hager at 785-304-0256, Tom Wynn at 785-650-8925 or Nick Wynn at 785-656-0552.

25 — Kansas First Upland Pioneers NWTF banquet, 5:30 p.m., Elks Lodge at 110 S. Jefferson Ave. in Iola. For more info, contact Neil Crane at 620-365-7140.

25 — 2-Person Team Back Up 100, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

25-26 — Albers Marine 14th Annual Fishing and Hunting Show, Memorial Auditorium and Convention Center, Pittsburg. Show hours 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Kansas BASS Nation Kids Casting Contest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information, contact Albers Marine at 620-347-8853 or albersmarine@ckt.net.

31 — Wichita Ducks Unlimited Dinner, 6 to 10 p.m., Distillery 244, 244 N. Mosely Street in Wichita. For more info, contact Jeff Smiley at 913-991-8401.

31 — Topeka Boat and Outdoor Show, Stormont Vail Events Center. Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for Good Sam members and free for kids 12 and under. Showtime noon to 8 p.m. Friday. Free parking. More info at https://www.topekaboat.com/.

FEBRUARY

1-2 — Topeka Boat and Outdoor Show, Stormont Vail Events Center. Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for Good Sam members and free for kids 12 and under. Showtimes 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Free parking. More info at https://www.topekaboat.com/.

1 — South Fork Ninnescah Ducks Unlimited Dinner, 6 to 10 p.m., St. Anthony's Parish Hall, Garden Plain. For more info, contact Tony Loehr at 620-518-2818.

1 — Marshall County Whitetails Unlimited banquet, Marysville National Guard Armory, 306 N. 19th Street in Marysville. Tickets are $35 single, $20 spouse, $20 juniors (15 and under). Social hour 5 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. For more info or to purchase tickets, go to https://tinyurl.com/sgs7l7b/.

1 — Three Rivers NWTF banquet, 5:30 p.m., Houston Street Ballroom in Manhattan. For more info, contact John Adams at 785-565-8918.

1 — Rice County Ducks Unlimited Banquet, 5:30 to 10 p.m., Celebration Centre in Lyons. For more info, contact Val Saunders at 620-509-7026, Brian Inwood at 913-905-9457 or Josh Williams at 785-443-4486.

1 — 2-Person Ground Hog 100, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

2 — Super Bowl Shoot Out, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

2 — Ford County NWTF banquet, 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus building, Dodge City. For more info, contact Barry Woods at 620-417-0692.

5 — Southwest Kansas Ducks Unlimited Dinner, 6 to 10 p.m., Dodge City. For more info, contact Dann Harris at 620-339-7989, Ron Blankman at 620-338-6568 or Matt Harris at 620-682-0565.

7 — Geary County Ducks Unlimited Dinner, 6 to 10 p.m., Milford Lake Conference Center, 3710 Farnum Creek Road in Milford. Tickets $35 single, $55 couple, $20 Greenwing. For more info, contact Nick Nutter at 785-210-5889.

7-9 — Topeka RV and Sport Show, Stormont Vail Events Center, Topeka. Tickets $8 for adults, $6 for Good Sam members and free for kids ages 12 and under. Show hours are noon to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Parking is free. More info at https://www.topekarvshow.com/.

8 — Leavenworth Area Ducks Unlimited Dinner, 6 to 10 p.m., Leavenworth Heritage Center, 109 Delaware Street in Leavenworth. Tickets $35 single, $60 couple, $15 Greenwing. For more info, contact Jeff Irvine at 913-683-9935. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

8 — West Kansas Ducks Unlimited Firearm Frenzy, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Finney County Fairgrounds, 409 Lake Ave., Garden City. For more info, contact Abe Lollar at 620-214-2693, Logan Campbell at 620-397-3464 or Becky Sweet at 620-672-1574.

8 — Gyp Hills Ducks Unlimited Banquet, 5:30 to 10 p.m., Barber County Heritage Center, Medicine Lodge. For more info, contact Pat McCullough at 620-886-1645 or Mike Stull at 620-213-0514.

9 — Small Bore Shoot Off, 100 targets, trophies awarded in each gauge, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

14-16 — Midsouth Tackle Hunting and Boat Show, Grove Civic Center, 1702 S. Main St. in Grove, Okla. Tickets $8 general, $7 senior or military, $4 kids 6-12, free for kids 5 and under. Showtimes noon to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more info, visit http://montgomeryproductions.com/grove-show/

15 — Bluestem Ducks Unlimited dinner, 6 to 10 p.m., El Dorado Civic Center in El Dorado. For more info, contact Scott Starkey at 316-206-3133 or Chris Megredy at 316-258-7401.

15 — Cheyenne/Quivira Ducks Unlimited Banquet, 5:30 to 10 p.m., Knights of Columbus in Great Bend. For more info, contact Billy Eldridge at 620-617-4197, Trevor Olsen at 620-786-1482 or Jerry Ney at 620-786-1017.

15 — Valentine's Couples Shoot scramble, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

16 — President's Day Open 50, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

21 — West Branch Ridge Runners NWTF banquet, 5 p.m., Sacred Heart, 22298 Newbury Road in Paxico. For more info, contact Darrin Meseke at 785-456-3193.

21-22 — Ducks Unlimited Kansas State Convention, Drury Inn Broadview Downtown, 400 W. Douglas Ave. in Wichita. Tickets are sold for singles ($80 both nights, $50 one night), couples ($150 both, $90 one), Greenwings ($30 both nights) and Families ($200 for two adults and two or more children, both nights). Ticket prices will increase Feb. 16, so buy them early. They may be purchased at ducks.org or by calling Mike Bulk, 785-294-1280. Those wishing to reserve a room at a discounted rate of $107 per night should call the Drury at 1-800-325-0720.

22 — February Classic 100, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

23 — European driven pheasant hunt, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454. Deposit must be paid by Feb. 20 to host your spot.

24 — Nickerson Trap Club NWTF banquet, 5:30 p.m., Hutchinson Moose Lodge in Hutchinson. For more info, contact Wilmoth Brandon at 620-230-0929.

27 — Salina Ducks Unlimited Fire & Ice Night, 5:30 to 10 p.m., location TBD. For more info, contact Kody Tremblay at 785-577-6679, Nathan Komarek at 785-643-3691 or Josh Williams at 785-443-4486.

29 — R.K. Topeka Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Stormont Vail Events Center. Tickets $12.

29 — Topeka Area Ducks Unlimited Firearm Frenzy, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunrise Optimist Club. Tickets one for $25 or eight for $100. For more info, contact Cheech Kehoe at 802-233-1472 or Thad Wende at 785-845-5210.

29 — 2020 Kansas BASS Nation spring meeting, Wichita. More info at https://www.facebook.com/KSBASSNATION/ or http://ksbassnation.net/.

29 — Decatur County Thunder Chickens NWTF banquet, 5 p.m., American Legion Post 70 in Oberlin. For more info, contact Channing Fortin at 785-470-0044.

MARCH

1 — R.K. Topeka Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Stormont Vail Events Center. Tickets $12.

1 — Pump Gun "100" 2-Person Team Scramble Shoot, 50 targets each, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

2 — Ark Valley NWTF banquet, 5 p.m., Cessna Activity Center in Wichita. For more info, contact Wilmoth Brandon at 620-230-0929.

7 — 2-Person Small Bore Scramble 100, .410, 28 and 20 gauge categories. Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

7 — Johnson County Ducks Unlimited dinner banquet and auction, 5 p.m., Shawnee Civic Center. Tickets $55 single, $75 couple, $15 Greenwing. No "couple" tickets after Feb. 28. For more info, contact Patrick Mellard at 913-213-9581.

7 — Waconda Ducks Unlimited Banquet, 5:30 to 10 p.m., Beloit Municipal Building. For more info, contact Jordan File at 785-569-1175, Brett Melton at 785-534-2222 or Danny Perez at 785-569-1425.

7 — Marais des Cygnes Valley NWTF banquet, 5:30 p.m., Celebration Hall in Ottawa. For more info, contact Richard Wilson at 785-214-8325.

7 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament on Hillsdale Lake. Entry fee $100. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481. Subject to change.

9 — Waconda Struttin' Dusters NWTF banquet, 5 p.m., Down Under in Beloit. For more info, contact Todd Adolph at 785-738-0280.

13 — Neosho River Struttin' Toms NWTF banquet, 6 p.m., Tonys Function Junction in Erie. For more info, contact Rowdy Kyser at 620-212-0738.

14 — Catfish Chasers tournament, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Milford Reservoir. Check-in at State Park Marina. Entry fee $150. Up to three-person team. For more info, contact David Studebaker at 785-289-0007 or by email at studebakerdavid@yahoo.com.

15 — St. Patrick's Day Shoot Off, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

16 — Western Kansas NWTF banquet, 5 p.m., Phillips County Fairbuilding in Phillipsburg. For more info, contact Brett Biggs at 785-543-5062.

22 — Bourbon County Thunderchickens NWTF banquet, 6 p.m., Liberty Theatre in Fort Scott. For more info, contact Jordan Mcdermed at 620-224-6571.

23 — Slate Creek Gobblers NWTF banquet, 5 p.m., South Haven Community Building. For more info, contact Wilmoth Brandon at 620-230-0929.

26 — Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Commission meeting, 1:30 p.m., Kansas State Historical Society and Museum, 6425 S.W. 6th in Topeka.

28 — Flint Hills Gobblers NWTF free turkey clinic and internet-assisted hunter's education class, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Cry Creek Sporting Goods, Emporia. Turkey clinic open to all, but limited to 250 attendees. The hunter’s ed class is limited to 25 youths ages 11 to 17. All youths who attend the clinic also will receives a free T-shirt and JAKES membership. Lunch will be provided. RSVP by March 7 with the total number of children and adults who will attend, including T-shirt sizes for the children. For more information and to reserve a spot, contact Gib Rhodes at 620-437-2012 or by email at gib.rhodes@gmail.com.

28 — Cheyenne Bottoms Ducks Unlimited Banquet, 5:30 to 10 p.m., Knights of Columbus in Hoisington. For more info, contact Kim Schneweis at 620-282-9592, Curtis Wolf at 785-623-3189 or Heather Helvie at 620-639-1532.

28 — Couples Spring Scramble Up, 50 targets each, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

28-29 — Kansas BASS Nation College State Championship, Wilson Reservoir. For more info, contact Travis Burch at 913-562-4660 and travis.burch@kguardkansascity.com.



29 — European driven pheasant hunt, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454. Deposit must be paid by March 20 to host your spot.

30 — KHEA NWTF banquet, 5 p.m., Isis Shrine Temple in Salina.

APRIL

3 — Kaw Valley NWTF banquet, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 142. For more info, contact George Obrein at 785-766-0459.

4 — Catfish Chasers tournament, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Perry Reservoir. Check-in at State Park Marina. Entry fee $150. Up to three-person team. For more info, contact David Studebaker at 785-289-0007 or by email at studebakerdavid@yahoo.com.

4 — Northwest Kansas Ducks Unlimited dinner, 5:30 to 10 p.m., Elks Lodge in Goodland. For more info, contact Mike Nachtigall at 208-490-0201 or Michael Dorn at 785-821-2541.

4 — Kansas BASS Nation High School state qualifier tournament, Wilson Reservoir. For more info, contact Travis Burch at 913-562-4660 and travis.burch@kguardkansascity.com.

5 — Kansas BASS Nation Youth state qualifier tournament, Wilson Reservoir. For more info, contact Travis Burch at 913-562-4660 and travis.burch@kguardkansascity.com.

4 — Northwest Kansas Ducks Unlimited Dinner, 5:30 to 10 p.m., Elks in Goodland. For more info, contact Mike Nachtigall at 208-490-0201, Michael Dorn at 785-821-2541 or Josh Williams at 785-443-4486.

11 — Thunderstruck Longbeards NWTF banquet, 5 p.m., American Legion Post 153 in Olathe. For more info, contact Adam Kucera at 913-708-4723.

18 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament on Tuttle Creek. Entry fee $100. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481. Subject to change.

18 — Kansas BASS Nation Youth state qualifier tournament, Milford Reservoir. For more info, contact Travis Burch at 913-562-4660 and travis.burch@kguardkansascity.com.



19 — Kansas BASS Nation High School state qualifier tournament, Milford Reservoir. For more info, contact Travis Burch at 913-562-4660 and travis.burch@kguardkansascity.com.



17-19 — Ducks Unlimited Expo, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas. Daily admission to the 2020 Ducks Unlimited Expo is $10 for adults, kids 12 and under are admitted free. For exhibitor and sponsor information, contact Dana Barton at 901-758-3858 or at dbarton@ducks.org.

23 — Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Commission meeting, 1:30 p.m., location TBD.

24 — Twin States Thundering Toms NWTF banquet, 5:30 p.m., Fisher Community Center in Hiawatha. For more info, contact Kenneth Stephs at 785-741-0410.

25 — Central Kansas Ducks Unlimited Shrimp Boil, 5:30 to 10 p.m., Kanapolis Community Center. For more info, contact Luke Seitz at 785-810-8000, John Whitmer at 785-531-1500 or Kim Schneweis at 620-282-9592.

MAY

2-3 — Kansas BASS Nation High School State Championship, Bone Creek. For more info, contact Travis Burch at 913-562-4660 and travis.burch@kguardkansascity.com.

2-3 — Kansas BASS Nation Youth State Championship, Bone Creek. For more info, contact Travis Burch at 913-562-4660 and travis.burch@kguardkansascity.com.

9 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament on El Dorado Reservoir. Entry fee $100. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481. Subject to change.

23 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament on Melvern Reservoir. Entry fee $100. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481. Subject to change.

JUNE

13 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament on Perry Reservoir. Entry fee $100. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481. Subject to change.

JULY

11 — Catfish Chasers tournament, 7 p.m. to 8 a.m., Coffey County Lake (Wolf Creek). Pre-entry only, $150 entry fee. Limited to 40 teams. Recommended meeting at 7 p.m. July 10, location TBA. Up to three-person team. For more info, contact David Studebaker at 785-289-0007 or by email at studebakerdavid@yahoo.com.

18 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament on Pomona Lake. Entry fee $100. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481. Subject to change.

25 — Catfish Chasers tournament, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., John Redmond Reservoir. Entry fee $150, $1,000 added to prize pool. Up to three-person team. For more info, contact David Studebaker at 785-289-0007 or by email at studebakerdavid@yahoo.com.

AUGUST

8-9 — Catfish Chasers Reed Chevrolet Classic, 7 p.m. to 10 a.m., St. Joseph, Mo. Weigh-in at French Bottoms Ramp. Mandatory meeting 6 p.m. Aug. 7 at St. Joseph Civic Arena. $200 pre-entry if postmarked by Aug. 1, $225 afterward. Up to three-person team. For more info, contact David Studebaker at 785-289-0007 or by email at studebakerdavid@yahoo.com.

22 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament on Clinton Reservoir. Entry fee $100. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481. Subject to change.

22-23 — Catfish Chasers Calamus Catfish Classic, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, Calamus Lake, Neb. Check-in at Homestead Knolls Ramp. $250 entry fee if postmarked before Aug. 9, $300 afterward. Guaranteed $5,000. Limited to first 80 entries received. Mandatory meeting 6 p.m., location TBA. Up to three-person team. For more info, contact David Studebaker at 785-289-0007 or by email at studebakerdavid@yahoo.com.

SEPTEMBER

12 — Catfish Chasers tournament, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Milford Reservoir. Check-in at State Park Marina. Entry fee $150. Up to three-person team. For more info, contact David Studebaker at 785-289-0007 or by email at studebakerdavid@yahoo.com.

12-13 — 2020 Kansas Crappie Trail state championship tournament on El Dorado Reservoir. Entry fee $200. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481. Subject to change.

2021

JANUARY

29-31 — 2021 Kansas Monster Buck Classic, Stormont Vail Events Center, Topeka.

