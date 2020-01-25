PLAINVILLE — The Thomas More Prep-Marian boys basketball team held off an upset bid from Hill City, escaping with a 49-45 over the Ringnecks in Friday night’s Mid-Continent League Tournament semifinal at Plainville High School.

After knocking off No. 2-seeded Plainville in the first round, the Ringnecks look poised for another upset, taking a lead into the fourth quarter.

A 3-pointer from Jackson Schulte put the Monarchs in front in the fourth frame and TMP was able to hold off Hill City late.

Schulte and Carson Jacobs each scored 15 to lead TMP.

The Monarchs will meet Phillipsburg in the championship game at Plainville Cardinal Gym on Saturday night in the last of five games at that gym on the day. The first game, a consolation between Stockton and Oakley, starts at 10:30 a.m.

After upending top-seeded Hoxie in the first round, Phillipsburg took down No. 5-seeded Ellis 45-41 on Friday.

On the girls side, Trego will meet Phillipsburg in the final on Saturday night in Cardinal Gym. It will be the fourth game of the day.

Trego rolled to a 47-18 semifinal win over Smith Center while Phillipsburg outlasted Hoxie 51-45 in overtime.