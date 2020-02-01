Topeka West's boys basketball team used a 23-point fourth quarter to hold off Olathe Northwest for a 54-48 non-league road win, with the victory giving Charger coach Rick Bloomquist the 500th win of his career.

The Chargers, who improved to 8-3, trailed by a point (19-18) after a low-scoring first half, but used a 13-10 third quarter to take a slim 31-29 advantage into the fourth.

Topeka West outscored Northwest (5-8) by a 23-19 margin the rest of the way.

Sophomore Elijah Brooks scored a game-high 20 points to lead Topeka West, including 12 points in the fourth quarter. Senior De'Andre Durall came off the bench to add 12 points for the Chargers, while junior Trevion Alexander had nine points.

Northwest, which stayed in the game behind six 3-pointers, was led by Jake Waters with 18 points.

JUNCTION CITY BOYS 78, WASHBURN RURAL 69 (OT) — Junction City outscored Washburn Rural 19-10 in overtime to knock off the Junior Blues, who entered the game in sole possession of the Centennial League lead.

Rural, 9-3 overall, 5-2 in the league, led 14-8 at the end of the first quarter, but Junction City (5-6, 2-3) used a 24-15 second quarter to take a 32-29 halftime advantage.

The Junior Blues led 46-44 at the start of the fourth quarter, but the Blue Jays tied the game (59-59) at the end of regulation and took control in OT.

Junior Joe Berry scored a game-high 23 points for Washburn Rural while junior Jack Hutchinson added 13 points and senior Noah Krueger 11.

Junction City had five players crack double figures, led by Howard Johnson with 20 points.

PIPER BOYS 62, HAYDEN 44 — Piper, the top-ranked team in Class 4A, improved to 14-1 behind a 42-19 scoring advantage over the middle two quarters.

Division I prospect Tamar Bates paced the Pirates with a game-high 23 points.

Junior Vacario Triplett led Hayden (3-9) with 14 points while senior Noah Schneider added 10 points.

TOPEKA WEST BOYS 54, OLATHE NORTHWEST 48

Topeka West;11;7;13;23;—;54

Olathe Northwest;8;11;10;19;—;48

Topeka West (8-3) — Harrison 1 0-0 2, Brooks 4 12-17 20, Wolf 1 0-0 2, Wilkerson 3 0-0 7, Alexander 4 1-2 9, Peterson 0 0-0 0, Bitler 0 2-3 2, Durall 4 4-4 12, Elder 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 19-28 54.

Olathe Northwest (5-8) — Brown 1 0-0 2, Kincade 0 0-0 0, Gatekunst 2 1-1 6, Goree 1 1-3 3, Lindsey 2 2-5 7, Dajani 4 2-4 12, Waters 7 2-2 18, Robinson 0 0-0 0, Carlstedt 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 8-15 48.

3-point goals — Topeka West 1 (Wilkerson), Olathe Northwest 6 (Dajani 2, Waters 2, Gatehurst, Lindsey). Total fouls — Topeka West 19, Olathe Northwest 24. Fouled out — Lindsey.

JUNCTION CITY BOYS 78, WASHBURN RURAL 69 (OT)

Washburn Rural;14;15;17;13;10;—;69

Junction City;8;24;12;15;19;—;78

Washburn Rural (9-3, ?-?) — Bachelor 1 0-0 3, Williams 2 3-5 8, Brady 2 0-0 4, Markham 0 4-4 4, Berry 10 3-5 23, Taggart 0 0-0 0, Hutchinson 4 4-5 13, Krueger 4 0-0 11, Patterson 1 0-0 2, Kidd 0 1-2 1. Totals 24 15-21 69.

Junction City (?-?, ?-?) — Dixon 5 2-2 14, Tedder 3 2-2 11, Moret 1 0-0 3, Johnson 5 9-14 20, Humphreys 6 1-4 13, Battiste 2 10-11 14, Ruffin 1 1-4 3. Totals 22 25-37 78.

3-point goals — Washburn Rural 6 (Krueger 3, Bachelor, Williams, Hutchinson), Junction City 5 (Dixon 2, Tedder, Moret, Johnson). Total fouls — Washburn Rural 27, Junction City 20. Fouled out — Brady, Hutchinson.

PIPER BOYS 62, HAYDEN 44

Hayden;9;10;9;16;—;44

Piper;10;20;22;10;—;62

Hayden (?-?) — Muller 0 0-0 0, Pavlik 3 1-3 9, Roeder 2 3-3 7, Pivarnik 1 0-0 2, Otting 0 0-0 0, Chisham 1 0-0 2, Triplett 3 7-12 14, Schneider 5 0-0 10. Totals 15 11-18 44.

Piper (?-?) — Simmons 0 0-0 0, Lindblad 0 0-0 0, Bates 8 4-4 23, Shelley 3 1-2 10, Bryant 0 0-0 0, Taylor-Cantu 2 0-0 5, Briggs 6 1-2 14, Beashore 0 0-0 0, Eskina 2 2-4 7, Arndt 0 3-4 3, Jarvis 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 11-16 62.

3-point goals — Hayden 3 (Pavlik 2, Triplett), Piper 9 (Bates 3, Shelley 3, Taylor-Cantu, Briggs, Eskina). Total fouls — Hayden 12, Piper 14. Fouled out — none.