Fort Hays State picked up its second straight win at home and snapped a three-game skid in MIAA play with a 69-56 win over Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday (Feb. 1) at Gross Memorial Coliseum. The Tigers moved to 9-11 overall, 2-9 in the MIAA, while the Lopers moved to 12-8 overall, 6-5 in the MIAA.

The Lopers scored the first seven points of the game, but the Tigers answered right back with a 7-0 run of their own. With a 14-13 lead, the Tigers started to break away from the Lopers with a 9-0 run fueled by seven points from Perry Carroll within the run. FHSU led by as many as 13 in the first half before taking a nine-point advantage into halftime, 37-28. Carroll had 12 of his team-best 14 points overall by halftime.

The Lopers scored the first basket of the second half, but the Tigers immediately followed with an 11-0 run. Jared Vitztum had four of the first five points in the run, while Nyjee Wright buried a three-pointer and Devin Davis picked up an old-fashioned three-point play on the back end of the run. FHSU led by 18, 48-30, with 16:57 remaining. It turned out to be the biggest lead of the game.

A 9-0 burst by the Lopers in the middle of the second half brought the Tiger advantage down to eight, but a pair of Carroll free throws pushed the lead back into double figures and it remained throughout the rest of the game with the final margin settling at 13.

Carroll was 3-of-4 from the field, including a 2-of-2 effort beyond the 3-point line, and 6-of-6 at the free-throw line to lead the Tigers in scoring. Viztum added 13, while Aaron Nicholson had 11 and a team-high four assists. Vitztum pulled down 10 rebounds, good for his third double-double of the season. FHSU shot 52.3 percent as a team and a rock-solid 88.9 percent (16-of-18) at the free-throw line.

AJ Jackson led the scoring effort for UNK with a game-high 23 points. Morgan Soucie was the only other Loper in double figures with 14. UNK shot 44 percent from the field as a team.

Fort Hays State continues its home stand with Newman (Thursday, Feb. 6) and Central Oklahoma (Saturday, Feb. 8) next week.

Checl hdnews.net Monday and Tuesday's print edition for an updated story with comments from FHSU coach Mark Johnson and Jared Vitztum.