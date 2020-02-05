Junior Isiah Johnson scored 12 first-half points on four 3-pointers Tuesday night as Shawnee Heights opened up a 27-12 lead on the way to a 50-39 non-league victory at Tonganoxie.

Johnson added eight points after halftime to finish with a game-high 20 points as the T-Birds evened their record at 7-7.

Johnson was the lone Shawnee Heights player in double figures, but Nasier Anderson added eight points and Elias Watson and Harvey Davis had seven apiece.

Tonganoxie, which fell to 9-5, cut into its 15-point halftime deficit with a 13-7 third-quarter advantage, but the T-Birds outscored the Chieftains 16-14 in the fourth,

SHAWNEE HEIGHTS GIRLS 35, TONGANOXIE 19 — Shawnee Heights senior Kam Wells came within a point of matching Tonganoxie's point total, finishing with a game-high 18 points as the T-Birds improved to 6-6 on the season.

Wells scored 11 points in the first half as the T-Birds took a 14-11 lead and had six points in the fourth quarter as Heights put the game away with an 18-3 quarter.

Junior Tatum Brown added eight points for Shawnee Heights, including six in the fourth quarter after Tonganoxie (3-11) had cut Heights' lead to 17-16.

Shawnee Heights' defense shut Tonganoxie down throughout the game, with the hosts not scoring more than seven points in a quarter.

SHAWNEE HEIGHTS GIRLS 35, TONGANOXIE 19

Shawnee Heights;10;4;3;18;—;35

Tonganoxie;4;7;5;3;—;19

Shawnee Heights (6-6) — Burghart 0 0-0 0, Brown 2 4-6 8, Fulks 1 2-2 4, Hawkins 1 0-0 2, Wells 5 7-10 18, Ostenson 0 0-0 0, Dial 0 0-0 0, Ginter 0 1-3 1, Schulte 0 0-0 0, Childs 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 14-21 35.

Tonganoxie (3-11) — Sunderland 0 3-9 3, Barnes 1 0-0 2, Seba 3 0-0 7, Gray 1 5-6 7, Rickhard 0 0-0 0, Baldock 0 0-0 0, Lang 0 0-0 0, Aaron 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 8-15 19.

3-point goals — Shawnee Heights 1 (Wells), Tonganoxie 1 (Seba). Total fouls — Shawnee Heights 16, Tonganoxie 17. Fouled out — none.

SHAWNEE HEIGHTS BOYS 50, TONGANOXIE 39

Shawnee Heights;12;15;7;16;—;50

Tonganoxie;5;7;13;14;—;39

Shawnee Heights (7-7) — Johnson 7 2-2 20, Anderson 4 0-0 8, Watson 0 7-10 7, Davis 3 1-2 7, Putthoff 0 0-0 0, Sanders 0 0-0 0, Rantz 1 0-0 2, Olson 3 0-1 6. Totals 18 10-15 50.

Tonganoxie (9-5) — Tyner 2 1-2 5, Poje 2 0-0 4, Saucedo-Mendoza 0 0-0 0, Robbins 3 1-2 7, Willson 0 0-0 0, Bond 6 0-0 12, Novotney 0 0-0 0, Beach 3 2-2 11. Totals 16 4-6 39.

3-point goals — Shawnee Heights 4 (Johnson 4), Tonganoxie 3 (Beach 3). Total fouls — Shawnee Heights 11, Tonganoxie 13. Fouled out — Willson.