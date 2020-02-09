Ray Glaze, who was a key part of many of Washburn Rural's greatest athletic achievements through the 1970s, '80s and early '90s, passed away Saturday at the age of 85 after a long battle with cancer.

Glaze was defensive coordinator for head coach Ron Bowen throughout Bowen's 23 seasons at Rural as the Junior Blues captured three Class 5A football championships in the 1980s and advanced to the 6A state final in 1992. Glaze also headed Washburn Rural's wrestling program and coached multiple individual state champs in that sport.

Washburn Rural's football stadium is named Bowen-Glaze Stadium in honor of the two former coaches.

"We both came in there in 1975,'' said Bowen, one of Glaze's closest friends. "He came in from Topeka High and I came from Valley Center. He wasn't sure he wanted to be an assistant at first.

"One of his first questions he asked me was about how many meetings I had. We had very, very few meetings and we didn't have any on the weekends. I'd just call him on Sunday night and see what he found on the film and that was it.''

Early on in their tenure together Bowen turned responsibilities for the Junior Blues' defense over to Glaze.

"He was real technical,'' Bowen said. "Things had to be just right and I learned a lot from him. Our whole success there, he was responsible for a big part of it.

"I told him I wanted a certain kind of defense and he was fine with it, and after not too long of time he was it. I worked for him on defense.''

Bowen and Glaze were just as close off the football field, including a lengthy stint as badminton partners.

"We played in the Senior Olympics together and we even went down to San Antonio, Texas, to the nationals one time,'' Bowen said. "We found out that there was some pretty good badminton players out there.''

Bowen said Glaze was also a very good biology teacher.

"What people I don't think really realize was how good of teacher he was,'' Bowen said.

But as was the case in football, Glaze didn't appreciate the meetings that went with the territory.

"Our administrators expected us to be at faculty meetings about once a week,'' Bowen said. "Well, Ray didn't always make those. In fact, he didn't make very many of them. But what he was doing was he was in his classroom helping kids with their biology.

"He said, 'They hired me to teach, not to go to meetings.' He was a good one.''

As close as Bowen and Glaze were, they were also quick to kid each other, right up until the final time Bowen visited Glaze in the hospital.

"We went down to see him a week ago (Saturday) and he still had a sense of humor when we got there,'' Bowen said. "I'd had a little confrontation with a gate when we were loading cattle and I had a black eye, so he kind of got a kick out of that.

"He always used to say, 'You've got to learn to bob and weave.'''

Chris Ridley worked with Glaze as both a member of Washburn Rural's football staff and later during Ridley's tenure as the school's athletic director.

"Ray was not a yeller as a disciplinarian,'' Ridley said. "I'd see him get upset, but he hardly ever raised his voice. When he'd go out to the huddle you could tell when he started pointing his finger that he was upset.

"You could see that index finger going 100 miles an hour and his head was bobbing, but he was not loud about it. He was real purposeful, real quiet and loved kids. He loved every kid that came through class and every kid he coached in any sport.''

Ridley said he visited Glaze multiple times recently, swapping jokes and old stories.

"It's still hard to believe somebody that tough is gone,'' Ridley said.